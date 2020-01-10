Shane Warne's baggy green receives a bid of over 1 million AUD in bushfire fundraiser

Aakash Arya FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Shane Warne's baggy green was sold for a record A$1,007,500 (£528,000) to CBA

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne's baggy green was sold for a record A$1,007,500 (£528,000) to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA). All the proceeds from the auction will be given to the Australian Red Cross bushfire appeal.

Warne's baggy green auction price is more than twice the price at which Don Bradman's baggy green was auctioned in 2003. CBA further announced that they plan to raise more funds through a national tour of the baggy green.

Thankyou so much to everyone that placed a bid & a huge Thankyou / congrats to the successful bidder - you have blown me away with your generosity and this was way beyond my expectations ! The money will go direct to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Thankyou, Thankyou, Thankyou ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vyVcA7NfGs — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 9, 2020

Matt Comyn, CBA's Chief Executive Officer was ecstatic to secure the memorabilia and praised Warne's thoughtful gesture in times of need. He stated:

This has not only raised another $1 million for bushfire relief, it will also enable us to raise further funds for the bushfire appeal as the cap commences a fundraising tour across the country before retiring as a permanent exhibit at the Bradman Museum in Bowral to be enjoyed by all Australians and cricket fans.

Comyn then went on to thank Shane Warne given his decision to part ways with such an important memorabilia of his. He then went on to laud the Aussie spirit wherein so many individuals have come forward to support the ones in need.