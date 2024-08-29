Shannon Gabriel’s 3 most memorable moments in international cricket 

West Indian fast bowler Shannon Gabriel announced his retirement from international cricket on Thursday, August 28, after a 12-year career. The right-arm seamer made his Test debut for the West Indies against England at Lord’s in 2012. His most recent appearance in the longest format came in a Test against India in July 2023.

The 36-year-old leaves behind a notable Test career, having played 59 matches and taken 166 wickets, including six five-wicket hauls.

On Thursday, he took to Instagram to announce his retirement from international cricket, reflecting on how all good things must come to an end and expressing the immense joy he experienced playing at the highest level. Gabriel wrote:

"During the past 12 years, I have dedicated myself to playing international cricket for the West Indies. Playing this beloved game at the highest level has brought me immense joy, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Today, I am announcing my retirement from International cricket."

Shannon Gabriel also played 25 ODIs, taking 33 wickets and featured in two T20Is, claiming three wickets. As the veteran pacer announces his retirement, we take a look at his three most memorable moments in international cricket.

#1 Recording the fourth-best match figures by a West Indies bowler in a Test against Sri Lanka in 2018

Shannon Gabriel delivered a standout performance in the second Test of the three-match series against Sri Lanka in 2018. Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 253 runs, thanks to a stellar century by Dinesh Chandimal (119*). Gabriel took five wickets for 59 runs in 18 overs for the West Indies.

In response, Devon Smith (61) and Shane Dowrich (55) contributed fifties, helping the West Indies secure a 47-run lead. Sri Lanka then scored 342 runs in their second innings, with significant contributions from Kusal Mendis (87) and Niroshan Dickwella (62).

Gabriel continued his exceptional performance, claiming eight wickets for just 62 runs in 20.4 overs. With 13 wickets in the match, his figures are the fourth-best by a West Indies bowler in Test cricket, behind Michael Holding (14/149), Courtney Walsh (13/55), and Gudakesh Motie (13/99). The match ended in a draw.

#2 Helping the West Indies win a Test match against England in Southampton

In the first Test of a three-match series held in Southampton in 2020, England won the toss and elected to bat first. The hosts managed only 204 runs in their first innings, with Jason Holder taking six wickets and Shannon Gabriel claiming four.

In response, Kraigg Brathwaite (65) and Shane Dowrich (61) both scored half-centuries, leading the West Indies to 318 runs and establishing a 114-run lead. England then scored 313 runs in their second innings, setting a target of 200 runs.

Gabriel excelled for the West Indies, taking five wickets and ending with nine for the match. Jermaine Blackwood's 95 guided the West Indies to a four-wicket victory, and Gabriel was named the Player of the Match.

#3 A brain-fade moment for Gabriel as West Indies lost the series against Pakistan

It was the decider in the three-match Test series between Pakistan and the West Indies in 2017. Chasing 304 runs, the West Indies were fighting for a draw after losing half their side for 76 runs in 35.1 overs.

Roston Chase was batting from one end, putting up a strong resistance against the Pakistan bowlers. As the match approached its final two overs, Pakistan needed just one more wicket to win.

Yasir Shah came in to bowl the penultimate over with Shannon Gabriel on strike. Gabriel played the first five balls comfortably, but on the final delivery of Shah's over, he had a brain-fade moment.

Attempting a wild swing, he only managed an inside edge that struck the stumps, ensuring Pakistan's victory and a 2-1 series win. Roston Chase was left stranded at the other end, having scored an unbeaten 101 off 239 balls.

