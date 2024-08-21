[Watch] Mark Wood dismisses Kusal Mendis with a snorter in ENG vs SL 2024 1st Test

Kusal Mendis was undone by a peach of a delivery by Mark Wood in the ongoing first Test of the three-match series between England and Sri Lanka on Wednesday, August 21. The match is being played at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.

Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first. They were rocked back early on as they lost the wicket of Dimuth Karunaratne cheaply. Following him, Nishan Madushka (4) and Angelo Mathews (0) were dismissed in the same over by Chris Woakes.

Kusal Mendis watched all the mayhem happening at the other end, as Sri Lanka lost three wickets for six runs. He joined hands with Dinesh Chandimal and the duo looked to add some solidity to the score on board. The pair added 34 runs and looked as if they could pose a threat.

Mark Wood came into the attack thereafter and he managed to dismiss Mendis with a snorter. The 29-year-old got a glove to the ball and Harry Brook did well to hold onto the catch, dismissing him for 24 runs.

England on top in the first Test against Sri Lanka as Lunch is taken on Day 1

England were asked to bowl first in the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester and they made good use of the conditions on offer. They managed to dismiss the Lankan openers early and also didn't allow the batters to get used to the pace of the wicket.

Post the wicket of Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva joined forces with Dinesh Chandimal. The duo managed to start strong and played some shots, adding 32 runs for the fifth wicket. However, Chandimal was trapped ahead of the sticks by Shoaib Bashir and dismissed for 17, with half the Sri Lankan batting unit back in the hut.

England have had a field day with the ball. Leading the bowling attack, Chris Woakes picked up two wickets while Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood and Shoaib Bashir scalped a wicket each. Sri Lanka managed to score 80/5 as Lunch was taken.

