"All good things must come to an end" - West Indies seamer Shannon Gabriel announces his international retirement

West Indies seamer Shannon Gabriel has announced his retirement from international cricket, having made his first appearance at the highest level in 2012. The right-arm seamer hadn't represented the West Indies since July 2023 and last played limited-overs international cricket in 2019.

The 36-year-old enjoyed an eventful Test debut at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground 12 years ago. England keeper-batter Matt Prior was Gabriel's maiden Test scalp. He also dismissed Graeme Swann and Ian Bell to finish with figures of 21.2-2-60-3 in the first innings, followed by figures of 5-1-26-1, getting the better of Kevin Pietersen. He finishes his Test career with 166 scalps in 59 Tests at 32.21.

Gabriel made his ODI debut in 2016 and last played one in the 2019 World Cup, ending up with 33 wickets in 25 matches. He managed only two T20I caps, both of which came in 2013.

Taking to Instagram, the veteran seamer wrote that it has been a privilege to play for the West Indies, but feels all good things must come to an end.

"During the past 12 years, I have dedicated myself to playing international cricket for the West Indies. Playing this beloved game at the highest level has brought me immense joy, but as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Today, I am announcing my retirement from International cricket."

Gabriel's best bowling performance in Tests came against Sri Lanka when he took a staggering 13 wickets in the match at Gros Islet in 2018. The veteran snared eight wickets in the second innings of that match, but it resulted in a draw.

Shannon Gabriel thanks everyone for making his journey special

Shannon Gabriel. (Image Credits: ICC Twitter)

Gabriel went on to thank everyone, his family, Cricket West Indies, teammates, coaches, and support staff for their immense backing and making his journey worthwhile. He vowed to continue representing teams at the domestic and franchise level. He wrote:

"Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude to God for the numerous blessings and the opportunities my family and I have received during my time playing for the West Indies. Secondly, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Cricket West Indies administrators, coaches, and staff members. Words cannot adequately convey the appreciation I have for your hard work and support over the years."

"Last but not least, I am grateful to my teammates and all those who have stood by me and supported me along the way. You have made my journey to the top truly special. Moving forward, my plan is to continue representing my country. club, and franchise teams around the world with the same love and passion I have shown throughout my career."

Overall, Shannon Gabriel ended his international cricket career with 202 wickets in 86 matches across formats.

