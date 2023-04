Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The 2023 edition of the Sharjah Ramadan T20 League is all set to commence on Friday, April 14 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. A total of 16 teams will take part in the competition divided across four groups of four teams each.

The summit clash of the tournament is slated to take place on May 13. All 38 matches of the competition will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

Friday, April 14

Arqam Cricket Club vs Our Souq Cricket Club, 9:00 PM

Saturday, April 15

Kabul Zalmi vs CSS Group, 1:00 AM

Colatta Chocolates vs Valley Boys, 9:00 PM

Sunday, April 16

Nadim Cricket Club vs Ajman Heroes, 1:00 AM

Future Mattress vs Z Games Strikers, 9:00 PM

Monday, April 17

Interglobe Marine vs Seven Districts, 1:00 AM

DCC Starlets vs Our Souq Cricket Club, 9:00 PM

Tuesday, April 18

Karwan Cricket Club vs Arqam Cricket Club, 1:00 AM

Future Mattress vs Kabul Zalmi, 9:00 PM

Wednesday, April 19

Colatta Chocolates vs UAE Champions, 1:00 AM

SRK Diesel Trading vs Valley Boys, 9:00 PM

Thursday, April 20

Interglobe Marine vs Nadim Cricket Club, 1:00 AM

Sunday, April 23

Seven Districts vs Ajman Heroes, 6:00 PM

Z Games Strikers vs CSS Group, 10:00 PM

Monday, April 24

Karwan Cricket Club vs DCC Starlets, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, April 25

Colatta Chocolates vs SRK Diesel Trading, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, April 26

Valley Boys vs UAE Champions, 10:00 PM

Thursday, April 27

Z Games Strikers vs Kabul Zalmi, 10:00 PM

Friday, April 28

Seven Districts vs Nadim Cricket Club, 10:00 PM

Saturday, April 29

Karwan Cricket Club vs Our Souq Cricket Club, 6:00 PM

Interglobe Marine vs Ajman Heroes, 10:00 PM

Sunday, April 30

SRK Diesel Trading vs UAE Champions, 6:00 PM

Future Mattress vs CSS Group, 10:00 PM

Monday, May 1

DCC Starlets vs Arqam Cricket Club, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, May 2

Plate Quarterfinal 1, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, May 3

Plate Quarterfinal 2, 10:00 PM

Thursday, May 4

Plate Quarterfinal 3, 10:00 PM

Friday, May 5

Plate Quarterfinal 4, 10:00 PM

Saturday, May 6

Quarter-Final 1, 6:00 PM

Quarter-Final 2, 10:00 PM

Sunday, May 7

Quarter-Final 3, 6:00 PM

Quarter-Final 4, 10:00 PM

Monday, May 8

Plate Semi-Final 1, 10:00 PM

Tuesday, May 9

Plate Semi-Final 2, 10:00 PM

Wednesday, May 10

Semi-Final 1, 10:00 PM

Thursday, May 11

Semi-Final 2, 10:00 PM

Friday, May 12

Plate Final, 10:00 PM

Saturday, May 13

Final, 10:00 PM

Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023: Live Streaming Details

The Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023 will be live-streamed on the Fancode app & website for fans in India. One can purchase the tour pass for INR 49/-.

Sharjah Ramadan T20 League 2023: Full Squads

Arqam Cricket Club

Asmat Ullah, Hamad Shahzad, Jaffer Naqvi, Abdul Manam, Abdullah Ghazi, Anwar Ayub, Thouseeq Hussain, T Ali, Wajahat Butt, Adnan Khan, Farhan Babar, Rehan Rashid Nurie, Danish Imitaz, Fawad Hussain, Jagraj Singh, Karan Menon, Muhammad Hilal, Muhammad Qasim Yaqoob, Muhammad Tamim.

Our Souq Cricket Club

Dumindu Kasthuriarachchi, Harsha Cooray, Isham Ghouse, Pubudu Bandara, Ravindra Rathnayake, Saad Ali, A Khan, Abdur Gafur Saddam, Amantha Batuwitaarachchi, Charitha Buddhika, Faisur Rahman, Hirantha Baddage Don, Mian Kashif, Muhammad Arif, Rishon Sudeep, Vimukthi Kulatunga, W Naeem, Ankith Thulaseedhar, Junaid Abbas, Asela Galappaththi, Charith Rajapakshe, Fadi Jaffer Kookot, Mohammad Ubaidulla.

Kabul Zalmi

Rafeeq Zamad, Sohail Shah, Zainullah Zain, Abdul Lateef, Abdulhaq Lala, Nangual Afghan, Niaz Khan, Noor Ayobi, Noorulhadi Muslimyar, Riaz Khaliq, Sher Khan, Shoaib Abid, Masood Gurbaz, M Daud, Yasir Khan, Abdul Khaliq, Hidayat Ullah, Hilal Afghan, Irfan Ullah, Muhammad Arshad, Saifullah Noor.

CSS Group

Abinandhan Maladath, A Hrithwik, Hareesh Haridas, Sooraj Raj, Aquib Khan, Habib Khan, Jishnu Sunilkumar, Mohammed Nadim, Mohammed Rowmahs, Ranjith Haridas, Vimalnadh Pv, Vishnu Raj, Zohaib Khan, Aquib Fazal, Muhammad Hafeef, Ahmed Farzeen, Akif Nalakam, Khayam Khan, Krishna Kala, Mohammed Sheraz, Nipun Babu.

Colatta Chocolate

Junaid Shamsudheen, Krishnan Paul, Laxman Sreekumar, Renjith Mani, Shakkeer Hydru, Vibhor Shahi, Akhil Das, Manpreet Singh, Mazhar Hussain, Mohtasim Jakati, Samal Udawaththa, Shyam Ramesh, Hari Prasanth, Janaka Chaturanga, Shabik Ifthary, Waseem Rana, Al Ameen Sainudeen, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hardik Pai, Keshav Sharma, Muhammad Zeeshan Butt, Nikhil Srinivasan, Taimoor Ali.

Valley Boys

Hemayun Bazaz, Sheikh Majazul Islam, Sufyan Farooq, Khalid Ibrahim, Mafooz Ilahi, Mohsen Mattoo, Musa Benazir, Danish Hafiz, Majid Manzoor, Mudasir Bashir, Mudasir Mushtaq, Ovais Shah, Saqib Amin, Shabir Bhat, Suhail Muzaffer, Usman Masood, Usman Trumboo, Zaid Wani.

Nadim Cricket Club

Asghar Khan, Faris Faisal, Rehan Shah, Sufyan Ameen, Waqas Ahmed, Abdul Haseeb, Laeeq Ahmad, Muhammad Altaf, Muhammad Wasif, Nasir Nadim, Shabir Ali, Sultan Ahmad, Tanveer Hussain, Zahid Ameer, Abdul Rehman, Amir Hamza, Haroon Arif, Irshad Hussain, Mohammad Zohaib, Sami Ul Haq, Zohaib Akhtar.

Ajman Heroes

Harshit Kaushik, Nawad Adnan Ul Mulk, Sagar Kalyan, Adnan Arif, Faisal Baig, Jeevan Gangadharan, Mohammed Ajmal, Muhammad Uzair, Nasir Aziz, Sanchit Sharma, Khalid Shah, Rahul Chopra, Ankur Sangwan, Muhammad Sameer, Muhammad Usman, Muzamil Qasim, Sultan Ahmed, Zohaib Gujjar.

DCC Starlets

Faisal Soudagar, Rameez Shahzad, Shaurya Singh, Yug Sharma, Abdullah Tarique, Akshat Rai, Aryan Praveen, Farman Afridi, Hriday Savnani, Karan Dhiman, Raizal Nadir, Shrey Sethi (C) & (Wk), Vaibhav Vaswani (Wk), Ali Iqbal, Mathew George, Nirvan Shetty, Parin Sethi, Saad Abdullah, Zainullah Khan.

Interglobe Marine

Asif Khan, Muhammad Taimoor, Muhammad Waseem, Sandeep Singh (Wk), Vishnu Sukumaran, Basil Hameed, Hameed Khan, Shahnawaz Khan, Touqeer Riyasat, Umer Farooq, Yasir Kaleem (Wk), Anureet Singh, Asif Mumtaz, Danish Qureshi, Harry Bharwal, Mohammad Zahid, Mujahid Ameen.

Future Mattress

Abdul Shakoor, Adil Mirza, Fayyaz Ahmed, Muhammad Farazuddin, Muhammad Ikram Jaura, Wasi Shah, Muhammad Usman, Aryan Lakra, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Shoaib Laghari, Tahir Latif, Tasawar Jammu, Umair Ali, Zawar Farid, Ashwanth Valthapa, Dawood Ijaz, Khayam Khan, Saif Janjua, Usman Khan, Imran Khan, Matiullah Khan, Mohammad Azhar, Raja Akif, Sabir Ali.

UAE Champions

Fayyaz Dongargoan, Iqrar Shah, Ishaan Khan, Manish Chouhan, Rehan Khan, Abdul Manan, Abdul Rahman, Asad Ali, Fayyaz Khan, Manish Kumar, Naseem Gill, Rajesh Moily, Ranchit Rai, Sudarshan Gipikirishna Suddu, Wajahat Rasool, Zainul Bashar Bhuto, Zoaib Haider, Banty Nandy, Haroon Altaf, Jitandra Bhuttar Jeet, Muhammad Usman, Mohammed Umer Nadim, Noman Ali Khan, Shereef Abooucker.

Seven Districts

Mohammad Mohsin, Raees Ahmed, Wahab Hassan, Abubakar Khan, Ali Tipu Sultan, Atta Ur Rahim, Farhan Khan, Junaid Khan Afridi, Lahiru Sandaruwan, Muhammad Haider, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Irshad, Muhammad Saghir Khan, Muhammad Zameer, Shahzad Ali, Zohair Iqbal, Farman Ali, Muhammad Kashif, Salman Shahid, Abdul Ghaffar, Almas Hafiz, Haider Ali, Vikum Sanjaya.

Z Gamers Strikers

Lovepreet Singh, Shahrukh Amin, Shahrukh Dar, Umer Yasin, Ahaan Fernandes, Harit Shetty, Muhammed Ismail, Nadir Hussain, Nilansh Keswani, Ronak Panoly, Sardar Bahzad, Safeer Tariq, Yash Jaikumar Sabnani, Adithya Shetty, Aryaman Sharma, Faisal Altaf, Mubeen Ali, Mudassir Ghulam.

Karwan Cricket Club

Abuzar Tariq, Ansar Khan, Haris Khanzada, Moazzam Hayat, Muhammad Afzal, Waqas Ali, Ameer Hamza, Kashif Daud, Qamar Awan, Tariq Mehmood, Bilal Cheema, Furqan Khalil, Babar Iqbal, Farzan Raja, Irfan Ullah, Saif Ghauri, Salman Saleem, Sheraz Ahmad, Siraj Uddin, Sohail Tanvir, Waqas Ali Jutt, Zahid Ali, Zeeshan Ahmed.

SRK Diesel Trading

Asad Ullah, Majeed Khan, Muhammad Dawood, Muhammad Sagheer, Rakesh Singh, Safi Ullah, Suliman Saeed, Abdullah Khan, Ajmal Khan, Asif Zaman, Azeem Shahid, Fazal Rahman, Rehan Dilawar, Said Rasool Khan, Sajad Malook, Muhammad Usman (Wk), Irfan Ullah, Maiwand Jalalzai, Maqsood Ahmad, Mohammad Khan, Muhammad Shahbaz, Saqib Manshad.

