×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Shaun Marsh claims unwanted 130-year-old Test record

Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
News
652   //    07 Dec 2018, 15:16 IST

Shaun Marsh was dismissed cheaply yet again
Shaun Marsh was dismissed cheaply yet again

In the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, Shaun Marsh was supposed to be the one in charge of breaking records and taking the team forward. Unfortunately for Australia, the southpaw has just broken a 130-year-old record but not the one that they would have wanted him to break.

When the 35-year-old batsman chopped a wide ball onto his stumps off the bowling of Ravichandran Ashwin on day two of the first Test between Australia and India at Adelaide, he became the first Australian top five batsman in 130 years to record six successive single-digit scores. The last one to do so was George Bonnor in 1888, who never played again after scoring a duck against England at Old Trafford, which was his 10th single-digit score.

Shaun Marsh's last six Test scores stretching back to the Test against South Africa at the Wanderers make for appalling reading. He has been dismissed for scores of 7, 7, 0, 3, 4 and 2 in his last six innings, his latest dismissal to Ashwin, which wasn't only a bad shot but also helped him claim an unwanted record.

While his streak of successive single-digit scores doesn't make for great reading, he hasn't been especially successful in Tests in 2018, to begin with. In the eight Tests that he has played this year, the 35-year-old has scored just 319 runs at an average of 22.78 with a solitary century and no fifties to his name.

His recent run left plenty of fans bemused about his consistent selection in the starting XI despite his poor form.

Marsh was dismissed by Ashwin, which was the fifth time that he had fallen to the off-spinner in Tests, the second-most he has been dismissed by any bowler in the longest format of the game. Only Umesh Yadav, who has dismissed Marsh eight times can claim to have got him out more in Tests.

Advertisement

Marsh's average against Ashwin in Tests is a terrible 1.6 and former England captain Michael Vaughan praised the off-spinner and Indian skipper Virat Kohli for setting up the dismissal shortly after lunch on day two of the Adelaide Test.

“Full credit to Ashwin and Virat Kohli. There was fortune involved but the field was set perfectly, the carrot was dangled and he bit it nicely. So often in the modern era, you see the field drop deep for the spinners and they allow easy singles, particularly for batsman that first come to the crease. He bowled it slower and wider to said to Shaun Marsh ‘play the big shot’. I don’t care how good you are when you first get the crease, you are vulnerable. His eyes lit up and saw the boundary, good tactics," said the former England skipper.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Shaun Marsh
Srihari
FEATURED WRITER
An author, poet, soft skills trainer and sports enthusiast, who has a Masters in Sports Journalism and NCTJ-accredited level 3 Diploma in Journalism
Shaun Marsh shines ahead of first Test against India
RELATED STORY
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19: 5 reasons why Marsh...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 players who might struggle...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Mitchell Marsh is Australia's biggest gamble
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 5 player battles that can...
RELATED STORY
India vs Australia 2018-19: 3 Individual battles that...
RELATED STORY
5 players who can end up as the highest run scorer in the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: 1st Test - Preview and...
RELATED STORY
India's road to history is far from straightforward
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018, 1st Test: Visitors look to draw...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | 12:00 AM
IND 250/10
AUS 191/7 (88.0 ov)
Day 2 | Stumps: Australia trail India by 59 runs with 3 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us