Shaun Marsh's 3 best moments in international cricket

Shaun Marsh has announced his retirement from professional cricket and will play for one final time against Sydney Thunder in the ongoing Big Bash League.

The left-handed top-order batsman played 126 international matches for Australia and scored 5,293 international runs across the three formats.

He averaged a healthy 40.78 in ODIs and 34.32 in Test cricket. He scored 13 centuries and 25 half-centuries in international cricket.

On that note, here is a look at Shaun Marsh's top three moments in international cricket:

#1 Century on debut in Test cricket

Marsh announced his arrival in Test cricket by scoring a century on his debut. Marsh played his maiden Test for Australia against Sri Lanka and made an immediate impact.

On a tricky batting surface at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, the visitors bundled out Sri Lanka for just 174 and the Aussies had a tough task.

However, Marsh displayed a great temperament batting at number three scoring a brilliant 141. He battled hard for 315 balls during the knock and smashed 18 boundaries during the innings.

Riding on Marsh's innings, Australia declared the innings after scoring 411. The match subsequently ended in a draw, but Marsh was the bright spot for Australia.

#2 Breakthrough Ashes series in 2017-2018

Shaun Marsh scored 445 runs in the 2017-2018 Ashes

Marsh failed to get a consistent run in the Aussies Test team and was in and out of the playing XI during his Test career. He played only 38 Tests between 2011 and 2019.

Marsh's best performance in a Test series was in the 2017-2018 Ashes, which Australia won 4-0. Marsh scored 445 runs at an average of 74.17 in seven innings in that series. He scored two match-winning centuries (126 in Adelaide) and (156 in Sydney) and was at his dominant best in the series.

Apart from the centuries, he scored half-centuries in Brisbane and Melbourne and was one of the architects of Australia's triumph.

An experienced English bowling line-up comprising James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, and Moeen Ali to name a few were negotiated easily by Marsh, who displayed nerves of steel in the 2017-2018 Ashes series.

#3 151 runs in an ODI

Shaun Marsh's highest invisual score (151) is against Scotland in ODIs

Marsh has the distinction of being one of the few cricketers to score above 150 runs in an ODI innings. He achieved the feat against Scotland in Edinburgh in 2013.

Batting first, Australia dominated the Scotland bowling attack and openers Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh added 246 runs for the first wicket before the former was dismissed for 148.

Marsh carried on and scored a run-a-ball 151 and smashed 16 boundaries and five maximums during the innings.

Marsh's inning of 151 is his highest individual score in ODI cricket and one of his seven ODI centuries.

