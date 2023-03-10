Shaun Marsh's top 3 knocks in Test cricket

Former Australian batter Shaun Marsh announced his retirement from first-class cricket earlier today (March 10). The 39-year-old Australian batter represented his nation in 38 Tests from 2011 to 2019 while he played first-class matches for Western Australia from 2000/01 to 2023.

Shaun Marsh played his last first-class match for Western Australia against South Australia last month. He was the captain of WA in that game but he could not make much of an impact with the bat and his team suffered a big defeat in the match.

Marsh struggled with fitness and subsequently quit the longer formats of the game. The left-handed batter amassed over 12,000 runs in the first-class format. He registered six centuries for Australia in Test cricket.

Now that Shaun Marsh has decided to end his first-class career, we look at the top three Test knocks from the Aussie batter.

#1 Shaun Marsh's debut Test innings - 141 vs. Sri Lanka, 2011

Shaun Marsh Portrait Session (Image: Getty)

Marsh received his maiden Test cap ahead of an away Test against Sri Lanka in 2011. Playing his maiden Test at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Marsh scored a magnificent hundred. He got adjusted to the conditions in Sri Lanka quickly and finished with 141 runs to his name in the first innings.

Michael Hussey scored 142 runs as well, as Australia finished with 411/7 in their first innings. The match ended in a draw but Marsh and Hussey's innings gave the visitors a big lead of 237 runs in the first innings.

Marsh's debut Test innings lasted 315 balls, where he smashed 18 boundaries. Suranga Lakmal was the first bowler to dismiss him in Test cricket.

#2 Shaun Marsh's spectacular ton in South Africa - 148 vs. South Africa, 2014

South Africa v Australia - First Test: Day 1 (Image: Getty)

Marsh scored a Test hundred in three different continents, with one of them being Africa. During Australia's tour of South Africa in 2014, Marsh smashed a match-winning ton at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Batting at number four in the first innings, Marsh scored 148 runs off 288 deliveries. He came out to bat when the team's score was 24/2. By the time Marsh got out, Australia were close to touching the 350-run mark.

Marsh hit 15 fours in his memorable innings. His contribution helped Australia win that Test match by 281 runs.

#3 Shaun Marsh's highest score in Test cricket - 182 vs. West Indies, 2015

1st Test - Australia v West Indies: Day 2 (Image: Getty)

Marsh starred in Australia's Test win against West Indies at the Bellerive Oval in 2015. He scored 182 runs off 266 balls in the first innings, whacking 15 fours and one six.

The left-handed batter formed a grand partnership of 449 runs for the fourth wicket with Adam Voges. Adam scored 269 runs in that innings. The duo guided Australia to 583/4 in the first innings.

West Indies failed to make a comeback and ended up losing the Test by an innings and 212 runs.

