Shaun Pollock wants AB de Villiers to return to the Test side

AB is scheduled Cricket South Africa later this month to decide on his future.

What is his future?

What’s the story?

Former South African captain Shaun Pollock has urged AB de Villiers to consider playing in Test matches once again.

The South African batting has been under intense scrutiny after the England bowlers have blown them away on several occasions during the ongoing Test series and Pollock believes that the presence of de Villiers in the side can bolster their batting ahead of series against India and Australia.

"I definitely think they’ve got to go down the route of trying to convince AB de Villiers, even if it is just for six months for those two big tours, that he needs to make himself available. Then, the next step would be to try and find someone consistent at the top of the order. I think those are the two big challenges for the South Africans," Pollock said.

The details

Pollock expressed his satisfaction with the bowling but believed South Africa have a lot to do with their batting order as there are problems right from the opening slot all the way down the order.

He urged the selectors to convince de Villiers to return to the Test squad for the next 6 months as the South African team is slated to play high-profile series against India and Australia.

Apart from this, Pollock also South African selectors to look for an opening partner for Dean Elgar as the other opener Heino Kuhn has averaged 14.57 and has not looked settled at all during this series.

Also, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, and Quinton de Kock have sizzled on occasions, but no one has quite gone on to make big scores.

In case you didn’t know...

AB de Villiers has not played Test cricket for South Africa since January 2016, with injury sidelining the 33-year-old for much of last year.

Also, he himself has sounded not too optimist about his Test career as he has said on many occasions that he wants to focus on winning an ICC title with South Africa.

What's next?

He is scheduled to meet the board officials later this month to decide on his future as a Test cricketer and if simmerings are to be believed he has already made up his mind to shun the longest format to focus on the shorter versions of the game.

Author's Take

There are conflicting voices coming from South Africa and many are speculating over the future of AB de Villiers which is not doing any good for the South African side and it is also demeaning the huge contribution of the man.

Hence, it would be best for all if de Villiers makes up his mind and announces his future plans without any further delay.