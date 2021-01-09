Shehan Jayasuriya to relocate to USA; makes himself unavailable for Sri Lanka selection

Shehan Jayasuriya has called time on his Sri Lanka career after informing the SLC that he will no longer be available for selection. The batting all-rounder has made the decision to relocate to the United States of America with his family to settle in the country.

Shehan Jayasuriya had represented Sri Lanka in 12 ODIs and 18 T20Is. He had an average of 21.66 in ODI cricket and scored one half-century. He took three wickets each in ODIs and T20Is. The 29-year-old recently helped the Galle Gladiators reach the 2020 LPL final.

In a statement announcing the decision, Sri Lanka Cricket said, "Shehan Jayasuriya, who represented Sri Lanka in both ODIs and T20I formats have informed SLC, that he will no longer be available for the selection of domestic or international cricket tournaments with immediate effect. SLC whilst thanking Jayasuriya for the services he has rendered to Sri Lanka Cricket as a player, take this opportunity to wish him the very best in his future endeavours."

Shehan Jayasuriya follows Corey Anderson, Sami Aslam in moving to the USA

Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson also moved to the United States recently

Shehan Jayasuriya becomes the latest international cricketer to move to the United States of America, following in the footsteps of Corey Anderson, Sami Aslam and Dane Piedt. It remains to be seen if Jayasuriya plans on playing cricket there, but USA Cricket has been looking to recruit foreign players in order to increase their standing in the sport.

With Kolpak contracts a thing of the past in the United Kingdom, this could present another opportunity to those players. Former South Africa bowler Rusty Theron has already made his debut for the United States in ODI cricket. Australia's Cameron Gannon is another foreign player to have played for the USA in recent months.

It will now be interesting to see whether Shehan Jayasuriya turns up in USA colours in the coming months and years.