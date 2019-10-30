Sheikh Hasina and BCB lend support to Shakib Al Hasan, as he hopes to make strong return from ban

Shakib Al Hasan.

In what can only be described as a tumultuous time for Bangladesh Cricket, the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has come out in support of their banned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Hasina and the Bangladesh Cricket Board insisted that the cricketer’s failure to report all corrupt approaches to the International Cricket Council was an honest mistake and he would come back stronger and wiser from this debacle.

Speaking to bdnews24.com, Hasina believes that it was a genuine mistake on part of the all-rounder to not report the approaches to cricket’s highest authority and has promised that the Bangladesh Cricket Board will stand by Shakib in these harrowing times. Hasina said:

"It's clear that Shakib has made a mistake and he's realised that. There's nothing much the government can do about the ICC's decision but BCB will stand by him."

Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has extended her support to Shakib Al Hasan.

The BCB's image had taken a serious beating when Shakib led a players’ strike against their corrupt practices and the remuneration system for players. Shakib then failed to attend the preparatory camp for the India tour from 25th October. In spite of that, BCB took a softened stand against Shakib and wished that the player will return to serve Bangladesh cricket after his ban. BCB chief Nazmul Hassan spoke to the media and said:

“We hope he will come back as a better and wiser cricketer and serve Bangladesh for many more years when his sanction will be over… During the suspension the BCB will continue to support his efforts at returning to cricket.”

"The BCB respects the ICC's decision and shares similar sentiments against corruption in cricket."

Shakib Al Hasan, who was Bangladesh’s Test and T20 captain, was banned by the ICC from all forms of cricket for two years yesterday. However, one year of that sentence was suspended as he accepted all the three charges. During the investigation, he explained how he was approached by an Indian bookie named Deepak Aggarwal twice during the tri-series involving Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka in January 2018 and also once during the 2018-edition of the Indian Premier League in April. The ban means that Shakib will miss the next year’s ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Speaking to the reporters yesterday, a dejected Shakib accepted all the charges and pledged to make a successful return to cricket, stating:

“I am obviously extremely sad to have been banned from the game I love, but I completely accept my sanction for not reporting the approaches.”

“The way that the cricket fans, the people of Bangladesh, the BCB, the government during my good and bad times, I wish that your support will always remain. If I have that support, I will be able to return to cricket very soon and be able to fulfill my duties stronger than before and with more responsibility.”

Shakib Al Hasan, was the top-ranked all-rounder in the ODIs and also occupied the number two slot in T20Is while being third in the Test rankings for all-rounders'. He was charged under Article 2.4.4 of the ACU for failing to report to three approaches.

Article 2.4.4

Failing to disclose to the ACU (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has noted the @ICC’s decision to ban @Sah75official from all cricket for two years, with one year of that suspended, for accepting three charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. https://t.co/swFpCTaoIm — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 29, 2019