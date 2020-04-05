Shikha Pandey picks Sachin Tendulkar and Shaun Pollock as her favourite cricketers of all time

The pace bowling all-rounder also claimed that Jemimah Rodrigues is the funniest person in the dressing room.

Shikha Pandey hosted a Q&A session on Twitter where she answered fans' questions on multiple topics.

Shikha Pandey

Indian women's cricket team member, Shikha Pandey recently hosted a fun Q&A session on Twitter, where she answered fans' questions on various topics. The 30-year-old shared her thoughts on the funniest person in the dressing room, her favourite bowling performance of all time and more.

One among the questions was to name her favourite cricketer, either male or female, to which the pacer replied by picking Sachin Tendulkar and South African legend, Shaun Pollock.

Sachin and Shaun Pollock https://t.co/Nb8X9nXYY2 — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) April 5, 2020

One of the biggest mainstays in the Indian team, Shikha has played 52 ODIs and 50 T20Is for the national side, apart from a couple of Test matches as well. The pace bowling all-rounder has picked up 113 wickets across formats, having made her T20I, ODI and Test debut in 2014.

Shikha was also asked about who the funniest person is in the dressing room, to which she responded by tagging teenage batting sensation, Jemimah Rodrigues.

The Indian team's lead pacer also turned the clock back to recollect her favourite bowling spell of all time, which she claims came against West Indies last year.

My first spell against West Indies Women in the second Odi last year @ Sir Viv Richards Stadium, Antigua!! https://t.co/LdgaL52vPl — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) April 5, 2020

Shikha also claimed that watching Test cricket, and in particular the wickets package ignited the spark in her that saw her take up fast bowling.

I grew up watching a lot of test cricket and I loved watching fast bowlers the most. Loved watching the wickets package more https://t.co/arjPFInbkA — Shikha Pandey (@shikhashauny) April 5, 2020