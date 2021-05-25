Shikha Pandey's 3 best spells in WODIs

Shikha Pandey is one of the players making a comeback as India Women gear up for their tour of England. After her omission in the recently-concluded series against SA Women, the pacer now finds herself returning to the side as one of the more experienced players.

Pandey comes into the setup with 73 wickets from 52 WODIs and has 36 WT20I wickets from 50 games.

Ahead of the start of the one-off Test against England, followed by three WODIs and WT2OIs, we take a look at the pacer's best spells.

#1 2019: Shikha Pandey bags 4/18 vs England Women

Shikha Pandey bagged 4/18 against SA women

Shikha Pandey's four-wicket haul was instrumental in restricting England Women for 161. Natalie Sciver's fighting 85 off 109 balls helped the side reach a modest total.

Shikha Pandey dismissed openers Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont before returning to clean up the lower order of Georgi Elwiss and Katherine Brunt.

Equally denting the English batting was Jhulan Goswami with another four-wicket haul with figures of 4/30. India women went on to win the game by seven wickets.

#2 2017: Pandey's 4/34 vs South Africa Women

Pandey starred in the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier in 2017 with a four-for against SA women. Put into bat first, India notched up 205 for 8 led by Mithali Raj's 64 and Mona Meshram's 55.

In response, SA women were shot out for 156 after Pandey ran through the batting lineup. Ekta Bisht complemented her with 3/22.

#3 2016: Pandey bags 3/32 vs Australia Women

It may have been a comprehensive 101-run win for Australia, but it was Pandey who stood out with figures of 3/32 from her 10 overs.

Riding on Alex Blackwell's 114 and Meg Lanning's 43, the hosts reached 276 for 6.

In reply, India could only manage 175 with Harmanpreet Kaur scoring 42 off 72. Ellyse Perry was the wrecker-in-chief with four wickets to dent the Indian batting.

India Women's squad for Tests and ODIs against England: Mithali Raj (C), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (V), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India Women's squad for WT20Is: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.