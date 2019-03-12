×
Shikhar Dhawan forgets Ashton Turner’s name, calls him ‘that guy’ in press conference

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
391   //    12 Mar 2019, 13:11 IST

India Media Session
India Media Session

What's the story?

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan who smashed a swashbuckling century in the 4th ODI match against Australia at Mohali forgot the Aussie player’s name who made sure that Dhawan’s century goes in vain.

In a post match conference, Gabbar could not remember Ashton Turner’s name and referred him as ‘that guy’.

The background:

India and Australia played the penultimate match of the 5-match series at Mohali where Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma's monumental opening partnership helped India post a huge total of 358 on the board.

While Rohit Sharma could not reach the three figures mark, Shikhar Dhawan hit his 16th ODI ton, scoring 143 runs off just 118 balls. Chasing 359, Australia lost 2 wickets early in the innings but some fine batting from Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb made sure that the visitors stay in the hunt. Both Khawaja and Handscomb fell in the slog overs and it seemed like India would take the victory home. But, a stunning knock from Ashton Turner took Australia over the line. Turner even won the man of the match award for his innings of 84 runs.

The heart of the matter:

In a traditional post-match press conference, Shikhar Dhawan came out from India’s side to answer the media’s questions. He told the press that dew was the main reason India lost the match and because of the wet ball, the bowlers did not hit the target area due to which ‘that guy’ played the innings he played.

The Delhi Capitals player could not recollect Turner’s name and referred him as ‘that guy’, ‘that player’ in the initial stages of the press conference. You can check out the video here.

What's next?

The final ODI of the India vs Australia series will take place at Delhi. With the series level at 2-2, the 5th game will prove to be a mouth-watering clash. 

