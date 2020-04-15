Shikhar Dhawan picks his favourite knock and the toughest bowler he has ever faced

Shikhar Dhawan has picked an innings at the 2019 WC, where he battled a thumb injury against a strong Aussie attack.

He has also named a South Africa pacer the best bowler he has ever faced.

Shikhar Dhawan picked his 117 against Australia at the ICC CWC 2019 as his favourite knock

Following in the footsteps of players such as Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram Live to interact with his Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer. In the candid chat, the Indian opener discussed cricket and various other topics.

Dhawan reflected on the epic century he scored against a strong Australian attack at the World Cup in 2019, and termed his scintillating knock of 117 runs in 109 deliveries as the most special innings he has played so far. His heroic century helped India pull off a 36-run win against the five-time world champions at the Kennington Oval in London.

Dhawan and fellow opener Rohit Sharma added 127 runs for the opening wicket to give India a solid base early on in the innings. He explained how his crucial knock made him feel like a strong man, as he was battling a serious thumb injury.

In his famous 'gabru' style, Dhawan stated:

“Mardo wali feeling aayi.”

South Africa's Dale Steyn is one shy of 700 international wickets.

He also termed Dale Steyn as the toughest bowler he has ever faced in his career.

In a splendid international career spanning over 16 years, Steyn has a tally of 699 international wickets in 265 matches. Although he was removed from South Africa's annual contract list, he continues to remain a key asset as far as T20Is are concerned.

Dhawan played only two games at the 2019 World Cup, scoring a total of 125 runs at an average of 62.50. His century was his third in World Cups, a record shared by Sanath Jayasuriya, Sir Vivian Richards, Saeed Anwar, Ramiz Raza and Matthew Hayden. Just as he was beginning to look threatening, a freakish thumb injury curtailed his WC journey.

A third World Cup hundred for Shikhar Dhawan and what an innings it has been from the Indian opener today!#INDvAUS #CWC19 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/6Qzbm4PRcO — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 9, 2019

With the coronavirus outbreak halting all major sporting events, Dhawan also explained how his love for playing musical instruments has kept him going and helped him have a positive attitude towards the current crisis.

“Playing a musical instrument, the vibrations you can feel inside your body. Music gives you peace and everybody should try to learn how to play a musical instrument now especially because we have so much time due to spending at home due to the lockdown.”

Shikhar Dhawan will look to prove a point in the ICC WT20 this year in Australia