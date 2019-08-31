Shikhar Dhawan replaces Vijay Shankar for the last 2 ODIs between India A and South Africa A

India’s 33-year-old left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan is all set to replace the injured Vijay Shankar in the ongoing unofficial ODI series between India A and South Africa A. Shankar has suffered an injury on right thumb which has ruled him out of the series.

India A and South Africa A are playing an unofficial ODI series consisting of five matches held in India. Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey and Krunal Pandya are some known faces who are representing India A in this series.

The hosts are currently leading the series by a margin of 2-0 thanks to some great performances from Shivam Dube and Chahal. Both the matches were reduced to less than the full quota of 50 overs because of the rainy weather.

According to PTI, BCCI released a statement that read as follows:

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Friday decided to add Mr Shikhar Dhawan to India A squad for the fourth and fifth one-day against South Africa A. Vijay Shankar has been ruled out of the series owing to an injury to his right thumb.”

Dhawan was an integral part of India’s 2019 World Cup squad, but luck was not on his side as he was ruled out of the tournament because of a thumb fracture. He was a part of the ODI and T20 squads for the tour to the Caribbean too, but because of his less-than-stellar form he has now been included in the India A squad that is currently facing South Africa A.

Shikhar will feature in the 4th and the 5th unofficial ODIs of the series.

It will be interesting to see how Dhawan performs in these unofficial ODIs, as he looks to regain the form that he showed at the start of the World Cup.