Shikhar Dhawan's sensational 2018 continues

Shikhar Dhawan broke a world record at Brisbane

Australia took a 1-0 lead in the T20I series after winning the first T20I against India at the Gabba by four runs.

After having lost the toss, the hosts batted first and they finished with 158 runs in 17 overs after the game was interrupted by rain. The target for Indian team according to D/L method was 174 runs in 17 overs. Despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the visitors gave a tough fight courtesy of Shikhar Dhawan's sixth T20I fifty of the year.

In the last over 13 runs were required and the Indian team just came up short as they lost the match by 4 runs.

Here are some of the numbers from the first T20I-

Shikhar Dhawan now holds the record for most runs (648) scored by a batsman in T20I in a calendar year. He broke the record of Virat Kohli who had scored 641 runs in 2016. He scored his runs in 16 matches and still has two T20Is left in the ongoing series.

It is the 1st T20I win for Australia after 4 consecutive losses and 1st T20Is loss for Indian team after 4 consecutive wins.

Aaron Finch has scored 500 T20I runs in the year 2018. He became the first Australian player to achieve this feat in T20Is.

Krunal Pandya is now on the third position among the worst bowling performance by an Indian bowler in T20I. Only Yuzvendra Chahal and Joginder Sharma are ahead of him in this list.

Shikhar Dhawan scored 76 runs in this game. This is now his best score vs Australia and in Australia in T20Is.

Kuldeep Yadav has now taken 31 wickets in his first 15 T20Is. No bowler has taken more wickets after 15 T20Is than the Indian spinner. Ajantha Mendis had the previous record with 29.