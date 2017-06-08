Shikhar Dhawan surpasses Virat Kohli to bag highest share of BCCI's revenue from international games

What’s the story?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India handed its players their share of the tax-free spoils from the gross revenue from the international games held in the 2015-16 season. Shikhar Dhawan pocketed the largest share, taking home INR 87.76 lakh, surpassing Virat Kohli in the process.

The Indian skipper Kohli received the second largest share with INR 83.07 lakh. Ajinkya Rahane, meanwhile, came third with INR 81.06 lakh while Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma shared the 4th spot with INR 73.02 lakh each. Varun Aaron received the least amount, pocketing Rs 32.15 lakh.

In case you didn't know...

In the recently announced annual player contracts for this season, BCCI enhanced the retainer and match fees amounts for Team India. Kohli belongs to Grade A, earning Rs 2 crore annually alongside MS Dhoni and five other players. Ravindra Jadeja was promoted to this grade recently. Players in the other two categories namely Grade B and Grade C receive Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh respectively.

The heart of the matter

The players received their match fees for the three home series against New Zealand, England and Australia held last season. Additionally, the players were also presented with the tax-free portion of the cash amount announced by the BCCI and the Test ranking prize that BCCI received from the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Ashish Nehra, the left-arm pace bowler received Rs 1.32 crore as injury compensation for IPL 2016. BCCI also gave away a one-time benefit of Rs 30 lakh to five former women cricketers namely Sudah Shah, Anjum Chopra, Neetu David, Shubhangi Kulkarni and Diana Euljji. In addition to this, BCCI also spent Rs 3 crore to register land for the NPA in Bengaluru.

What's next?

The Indian team are currently in England to defend their Champions Trophy crown. After this tournament, Team India will gear up for their tour to West Indies starting on 23rd June.

Author's Take

The BCCI generates large revenues each season and the players receive a good share of that amount which they deserve for their hard work and performances. The board's decision to award former players for their contributions and compensate the injured ones is great to see.