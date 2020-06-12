Shikhar Dhawan urges people to feed hungry animals during these tough times

With cricket on hold, Shikhar Dhawan is spending quality time with his family.

The opener has requested fans to feed hungry animals during the ongoing pandemic.

India opener Shikhar Dhawan took to social media platform Instagram to bring people's attention to the plight of animals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He posted a video of him feeding food to cows along with his son Zoravar and wife Ayesha. Dhawan wrote:

“As a father, it's very important to teach my son the true values of life and one of them is to be kind to others, especially the ones in need. Feeding hungry animals during these tough times are important and I feel proud imparting such deep lessons to my son. Would request everyone to do their bit.”

After the killing of an elephant in Kerala, several cricketers had voiced against animal murder on social media. Indian captain Virat Kohli too was left angered by the incident and urged people to treat animals as humans.

Shikhar Dhawan spending time with family

Meanwhile, with cricket currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shikhar Dhawan has found the time to be with his family. He is looking at the pandemic as an opportunity to spend time with his wife and son.

“They were living in Australia, and there’s very little time I used to get with them, because of the constant travel and schedule. I am glad that I finally have the time to relax with them, and get closer to them. Even though I can’t wait to go out and play, I am not that sad that we are spending so much time indoors,” Dhawan said on Delhi Capitals’ Live Instagram session.

Shikhar Dhawan returned to the Delhi franchise last season, and scored 521 runs in 16 matches. This year, the tournament got postponed indefinitely. Recent reports suggest that IPL could take place behind closed doors in October, but there has been no confirmation on it as yet.