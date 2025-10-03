Shivam Dube vs Kieron Pollard - comparing their stats after 41 T20Is

Team India all-rounder Shivam Dube came up with some impactful performances in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025, which was held in the UAE. While opener Abhishek Sharma and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav were exceptional with bat and ball respectively, Dube was among the unsung heroes. He chipped in at crucial moments as India won their ninth Asia Cup crown.

The CSK star registered career-best figures of 3-4 against UAE in India's opening Group A match in Dubai. In the Super 4 clash against Pakistan, the medium pacer claimed two important wickets. He was economical while opening the bowling in Hardik Pandya's absence in the Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan and also smashed a crucial 33 off 22 in the chase.

Dube has played 41 T20Is so far. Following his impressive performances in Asia Cup 2025, we compare his stats with that of Kieron Pollard after the latter had also played the same number of games.

Shivam Dube vs Kieron Pollard - Who has a better strike rate after 41 T20Is?

Dube has notched up 581 runs at an average of 29.05 and a strike rate of 138.66. The left-hander has a strike rate of 172.91 in three innings against England and 117.14 in five innings against New Zealand. He has a strike rate of 121.05 in three innings against Pakistan and 117.94 in four innings against Bangladesh.

After 41 T20Is, Pollard had 606 runs to his name at an average of 22.44 and a strike rate of 145.32. He had a strike rate of 157.42 in eight innings against Australia and 148 in five innings against England. Further, the former West Indies captain had a strike rate of 154.20 in six innings against New Zealand and 123.25 in four innings against South Africa.

Shivam Dube vs Kieron Pollard - Who has more 50-plus scores after 41 T20Is?

In 41 T20Is, Dube has scored four half-centuries. His best T20I score of 63* came off 32 balls against Afghanistan in Indore in January 2024. The southpaw hit five fours and four sixes in his innings. He also scored 60* off 40 balls in the same series in Mohali. The 32-year-old has also hit one half-century against England and one against West Indies.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shivam Dube 581 29.05 138.66 63* 0 4 Kieron Pollard 606 22.44 145.32 63* 0 2

(Shivam Dube vs Kieron Pollard - Batting stats comparison after 41 T20Is)

After 41 T20Is, Pollard had two half-centuries to his name. His best at that stage was 63*, which came off 29 balls against New Zealand in Lauderhill in June 2012. The knock featured five fours and as many sixes. Pollard also struck 54* off 26 deliveries against Australia in Gros Islet in March 2012. The whirlwind innings featured two fours and five sixes.

Shivam Dube vs Kieron Pollard - Who has more wickets after 41 T20Is?

In 41 T20Is, Dube has claimed 18 wickets at an average of 30.33 and an economy rate of 9.02. The medium pacer has picked up three wickets each against Afghanistan and Bangladesh, averaging 24.66 and 23.33 respectively. He has managed two scalps each against England, New Zealand and Pakistan.

After 41 T20Is, Pollard also had 18 wickets to his name at an average of 28.22 and an economy rate of 8.19. Of his 18 scalps, seven came against Australia from 10 matches at an average of 28.22. The former Windies captain had also picked up four wickets against New Zealand at an average of 25 and three wickets against South Africa at an average of 21.66.

Shivam Dube vs Kieron Pollard - Who has more 3-wicket hauls after 41 T20Is?

Dube has two three-wicket hauls to his name in T20Is. His career-best of 3-4 was registered against UAE in Asia Cup 2025. The Team India medium pacer has also claimed 3-30 against Bangladesh in Nagpur in November 2019.

Player Wickets Average Economy BBI 3w Shivam Dube 18 30.33 9.02 3-4 2 Kieron Pollard 18 28.22 8.19 3-30 1

(Shivam Dube vs Kieron Pollard - Bowling stats comparison after 41 T20Is)

After 41 T20Is, Pollard had one three-fer to his name. His best of 3-30 at that stage came against Australia in Brisbane in February 2013. He also picked up 2-6 against the Aussies in Colombo in the 2012 T20 World Cup and 2-22 against South Africa in North Sound in May 2010.

