Shivam Mavi to lead Central Zone in Duleep Trophy 2023

Uttar Pradesh fast bowler Shivam Mavi will lead the Central Zone team in the upcoming edition of the Duleep Trophy, scheduled to begin on June 28.

Mavi has played 12 first-class matches for the Uttar Pradesh men's cricket team since 2018. The 24-year-old picked up 19 scalps at an average of 16.78 in the 2022/23 Ranji Trophy season.

This will be Shivam Mavi's first appearance in the Duleep Trophy as he wasn't picked by the Central Zone in last season.

Uttar Pradesh's young guns Rinku Singh and Dhruv Jurel, who were impressive with the bat among the emerging pool of players in IPL 2023, will join Mavi in the Central Zone squad.

Uttar Pradesh left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar, who has picked 248 wickets in 60 FC matches at 25.22, will be Central Zone's key bowler in the Duleep Trophy 2023 season.

Central Zone for Duleep Trophy 2023: Shivam Mavi (c), Vivek Singh, Himanshu Mantri, Kunal Chandela, Shubham Sharma, Amandeep Khare, Rinku Singh, Akshay Wadkar, Upendra Yadav (vc), Dhruv Jurel, Saurabh Kumar, Manav Sathar, Saransh Jain, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur

Northeast Zone named Nagaland batting all-rounder Rongsen Jonathan as the captain of their squad for the red-ball tournament. Jonathan has amassed 1906 runs in 58 FC innings at 34.03, while picking up 38 wickets with best figures of 5/52.

Sikkim's Sonam Palden Bhutia will be the coach for Northeast Zone with Manipur's Th. Kamlesh and Meghalaya's Vikash S. Chauhan taking up the roles of physio and trainer respectively.

Duleep Trophy to kickoff BCCI's 2023-24 domestic season

The 2023 Duleep Trophy will start the domestic season for the Indian cricket. The tournament is based on a knockout format with the participation of six zones.

The upcoming season of Duleep Trophy will be played from June 28 to July 16. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to announce the fixtures and venues for the same.

West Zone are the defending champions as they defeated South Zone by 294 runs in last year's final in Coimbatore. Senior Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane was the captain of West Zone in Duleep Trophy 2022.

