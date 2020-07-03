Shoaib Akhtar unhappy with Younis Khan's statement on Jofra Archer

Pakistan's former pacer, Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his disappointment over Younis Khan's recent statements regarding the 'threat' of Jofra Archer.

The newly-appointed batting coach of the national side had earlier termed Archer as a 'real match-winner'.

"Archer has strong nerves which he proved while bowling a crucial super over in the World Cup final. He has bite in his bowling and his high arm action is very good and gives him nip in his bowling," Younis Khan had said.

Shoaib Akhtar has countered Younis' statement by maintaining that there is no need to be fearful of the English rookie and that Younis Khan should not be giving such statements.

“Younis Khan made a statement that we will have to be wary of Jofra Archer. He [Archer] is very intimidating and hits you [while bowling]. Younis Khan gives statements. He is a good man though. There is no need to fear Jofra Archer. Younis Khan said that they will have to play a bit defensively. I don’t know if he has said this or not. He [Younis] should not be giving these statements,” Shoaib Akhtar quipped.

Shoaib Akhtar has high hopes from Younis Khan

The 44-year old further maintained that Younis should instead be focusing on transferring positive energy into the youngsters and instill a sense of confidence in them. Shoaib Akhtar has high hopes from his former team-mate that he would be able to do the allotted job exquisitely.

“He should be transferring his own attitude to the youngsters. Those youngsters should have the same attitude, strike rate and averages as him and only then do we benefit from having him in the coaching setup. Younis Khan has to transfer his knowledge and experience to the youngsters. I want this from Younis Khan rather than statements. His courage needs to be transferred to the youngsters. I am sure he will be able to do it," Shoaib Akhtar concluded.