Shoaib Malik to decide on his international future ahead of T20 World Cup

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder and a former skipper Shoaib Malik is expected to decide on his international retirement before the start of the T20 World Cup. With the mega event slated to be played in Australia in October, Malik will look to come out all guns blazing before he calls it quits from the game.

However, Malik’s main focus is the upcoming Pakistan Super League and the next few matches for the national team. Speaking to reporters, Malik said,

"The World Cup is still far off and I think right now my focus is on the Pakistan Super League and coming matches for Pakistan. When I get closer to the World Cup I will see what to do."

The 38-year-old all-rounder who made his debut for Pakistan way back in 1999 called it quits from Test and ODI cricket after playing 35 and 287 matches respectively. He has also played 113 T20I matches for Pakistan and has also plied his trade in different T20 leagues all across the globe.

The former captain had a horrendous time with the bat in the 2019 ICC World Cup and retired from the 50 overs format. However, he remains an active T20 player and will decide on his retirement once the T20 World Cup comes closer.

"I will have to see my fitness and position in the national side closer to the World Cup than I will take a decision on final retirement."

Malik has been on the receiving end of several criticisms after his below-par performances in the 2019 World Cup. However, he said that criticism hardly bothers him as he has already played at the highest level for several years.

"One becomes used to it. I don't take it to heart. As I am not an insecure person and I have achieved a lot in life. For me even now to play for Pakistan is the biggest honour and perform as well as a senior professional."

"As far as my being dropped after the World Cup is concerned as a professional cricketer I have seen lot of ups and downs in life and I took it in my stride."