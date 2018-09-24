Analysing whether Virat Kohli step down from ODI and T20I captaincy

It will be a big decision if Kohli decides to step down as the captain of ODI

The battle for the Asian championship has begun and India have already qualified for the finals after defeating their arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets. The Indian team have won all the matches with the only match left against Afghanistan in the super fours.

The Men in Blue have been in sublime form except against Hong Kong in which they looked scratchy. The highlight of this success is the captaincy of stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma. He has the led the team beautifully and has done extremely well without the services of regular captain Virat Kohli.

Many cricket experts believe that the 'Hitman; has led the side better than Kohli. The big question remains should Rohit continue the captaincy in limited-overs cricket if he leads team India to Asia Cup title. A lot of factors are there which could go in Rohit's favour.

Let us find out why Virat Kohli should step down as limited-overs captain.

#4 Rohit a more innovative captain

Rohit has been more proactive as a skipper of the team

The major difference between Virat and Rohit's captaincy is trying innovative ways on the field. While the regular skipper goes with the fixed pattern of rotating the bowlers, Rohit does things differently and rotates the bowler according to the situation.

In yesterday's match, the Hitman introduced Yuzvendra Chahal in the 8th over itself and made the breakthrough in his first over. He also used him in the death overs where Bhuvneshwar Kumar was struggling to finish off his overs.

Rohit has been crystal clear about his decisions and has played according to the team's strength. In the first match against Bangladesh, he opted to bowl first while all the other teams have chosen to bat first when won the toss. He backs his decision and gambles in between the overs in search of wickets, which is unlike Kohli.

