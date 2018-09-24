Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Analysing whether Virat Kohli step down from ODI and T20I captaincy

Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.09K   //    24 Sep 2018, 19:38 IST

It will be a big decision if Kohli decides to step down as the captain of ODI
It will be a big decision if Kohli decides to step down as the captain of ODI

The battle for the Asian championship has begun and India have already qualified for the finals after defeating their arch-rivals Pakistan by nine wickets. The Indian team have won all the matches with the only match left against Afghanistan in the super fours.

The Men in Blue have been in sublime form except against Hong Kong in which they looked scratchy. The highlight of this success is the captaincy of stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma. He has the led the team beautifully and has done extremely well without the services of regular captain Virat Kohli.

Many cricket experts believe that the 'Hitman; has led the side better than Kohli. The big question remains should Rohit continue the captaincy in limited-overs cricket if he leads team India to Asia Cup title. A lot of factors are there which could go in Rohit's favour.

Let us find out why Virat Kohli should step down as limited-overs captain.


#4 Rohit a more innovative captain

Rohit has been more proactive as a skipper of the team
Rohit has been more proactive as a skipper of the team

The major difference between Virat and Rohit's captaincy is trying innovative ways on the field. While the regular skipper goes with the fixed pattern of rotating the bowlers, Rohit does things differently and rotates the bowler according to the situation.

In yesterday's match, the Hitman introduced Yuzvendra Chahal in the 8th over itself and made the breakthrough in his first over. He also used him in the death overs where Bhuvneshwar Kumar was struggling to finish off his overs. 

Rohit has been crystal clear about his decisions and has played according to the team's strength. In the first match against Bangladesh, he opted to bowl first while all the other teams have chosen to bat first when won the toss. He backs his decision and gambles in between the overs in search of wickets, which is unlike Kohli.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Team India Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli
Prathmesh Patil
ANALYST
Software Developer and cricket enthusiast. Love to read and write articles about cricket. An ardent fan of Sachin Tendulkar and fell in love with cricket courtesy his sandstorm innings.
India's strongest ODI eleven under Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Virat Kohli: The Conundrum of Being King and Captain
RELATED STORY
Matches Virat Kohli Should Play (and Leave) Before World...
RELATED STORY
5 Records that Virat Kohli can break before he retires
RELATED STORY
5 Players who can become the next Indian captain after...
RELATED STORY
Strongest Asian ODI XI featuring 11 captains
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why Virat Kohli may go down as the best Indian...
RELATED STORY
Why Rohit Sharma is a better captain than Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
Can Virat Kohli be compared with Sachin Tendulkar? 
RELATED STORY
Remembering the great Sachin Tendulkar-Virat Kohli...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Super Four Match 3 | Yesterday
PAK 237/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 238/1 (39.3 ov)
India win by 9 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Super Four Match 5 | Tomorrow, 11:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 4 | Yesterday
BAN 249/7 (50.0 ov)
AFG 246/7 (50.0 ov)
Bangladesh win by 3 runs
BAN VS AFG live score
SSX 118/10
NOR 103/7 (33.4 ov)
LIVE
Day 1 | Northamptonshire trail Sussex by 15 runs with 3 wickets remaining
SSX VS NOR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us