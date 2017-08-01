Shoulder injury forces Harmanpreet Kaur to skip Women's Super League

Harmanpreet was advised one month rest after undergoing an MRI scan which revealed a tear on her right shoulder.

Harmanpreet became the first Indian to play in an overseas T20 league

What's your story?

Indian T20I captain and Mithali Raj's deputy in ODIs, Harmanpreet Kaur has been ruled out of the Women's Super League T20 competition that will be held in England from August 10 to September 1 after suffering a shoulder injury in the recently-concluded ICC Women's World Cup.

She was advised one month rest after undergoing an MRI scan which revealed a tear on her right shoulder.

Harman admitted that she was in a bad shape in the later stages of the World Cup and the physios made sure that India's star all-rounder was fit enough to go out and play for the team.

Extra cover: Harmanpreet Kaur's father and coach recalls how she was snubbed by the Punjab police in 2011

"I was in bad shape in the later stages of the World Cup but the physios got me going. It would have been great to be a part of Kia League. I had a successful stint with Sydney Thunder in Women's Big Bash League [WBBL] which lifted my game and confidence. I will convey my unavailability to the franchise. I was really looking forward to playing alongside England's World Cup winning cricketers - Natalie Sciver, Tammy Beaumont, Laura Marsh and Alex Hartley," Harman said in an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times.

In case you didn't know

Last year, Harman became the first Indian (both men and women) to play in an overseas T20 league when she was signed by Women's Big Bash League side Sydney Thunder for the 2016-17 season. She had a good outing down under as she scored 296 runs and picked 6 wickets in the tournament that saw her win Sydney Thunder's player of the tournament.

She was later picked by Sussex Stars earlier this year and was on the verge of travelling back to the UK to take part in the tournament.

Details

Harman, who scored 359 runs in 8 matches in the World Cup, was very instrumental in India reaching the finals as she scored 282 runs in do-or-die matches after having a slow start to the tournament.

Extra cover: How Sachin Tendulkar helped Harmanpreet Kaur get a job in Western Railways

Earlier in the tournament, she hurt a finger in her left hand and continued to play in the tournament despite the pain. After scoring a whirlwind 171* against the defending champions Australia in the semis, the Punjab all-rounder suffered a shoulder injury during India's final net session before the final and played in the match that India eventually lost by 9 runs in spite of that.

Injury worry for India. Harmanpreet Kaur hurt her right shoulder batting in the nets. Said she was fine but looked v uncomfortable. #WWC17 pic.twitter.com/irxAQXJRZz — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) July 22, 2017

Video

The greatest innings in ODI history?



Watch @ImHarmanpreet light up #WWC17 with a sensational 171* off just 115 balls pic.twitter.com/KNO3KQFecW — ICC (@ICC) July 22, 2017

Author's Take

Playing in a tournament without being fully fit needs a lot of grit and determination. Harman, with an injury to her primary shoulder, just displayed those qualities during the World Cup and almost helped India win the tournament.

With her being an integral part of the Indian team across all three formats, it is a good decision to opt for rest rather than playing in the Super League.