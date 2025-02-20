Shreyas Iyer current form: How has he performed in his last 10 matches before 2025 Champions Trophy? 

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer heads into the 2025 Champions Trophy as one of the most in-form members of the squad. He was among the runs in the recently concluded ODI series against England and in the domestic circuit over the last couple of months.

The right-handed batter, who was a last-minute inclusion in the playing XI for the ODI series opener against England, scored a counter-attacking fifty 36-ball 59) in Nagpur, bailing India out of trouble. In the subsequent ODIs, he impressed by scoring 44 and 78, as India recorded a 3-0 whitewash. With 181 runs, Iyer was the second-leading scorer in the series, only behind Shubman Gill's 259.

Seven of Iyer's last 10 outings have come for Mumbai across formats. Ahead of the England series, he was part of the Ajinkya Rahane-led side in the second leg of the Ranji Trophy. He scored 11 and 17 in the first and the second innings, respectively, in the defending champions' shock loss to Jammu and Kashmir at home.

Iyer had set the stage alight with a burst of form in the latter stages of the Vijay Hazare Trophy in December. Ending as Mumbai's second-leading run-getter, he scored 325 runs in five matches at an average of 325. This run included an unbeaten 114 against Madhya Pradesh, an unbeaten 44 against Hyderabad, 17 and 13 against Punjab and Saurashtra, respectively, and an unbeaten 137 against Puducherry.

His recent run of matches also includes the 2024 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final, where he led Mumbai to the title. In the final against Madhya Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, he scored 16 runs off nine deliveries.

Shreyas Iyer has been backed to play a huge role for India in the Champions Trophy 2025

Iyer, with his recent form and command over spinners in the middle overs, is a vital cog for the Men in Blue. Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir recently clarified his role in the side amid backlash from the cricketing fraternity over him potentially losing his place if not for Virat Kohli's injury.

"On Shreyas Iyer, he wasn't supposed to be benched throughout the series. We wanted to give Yashasvi a go in the first game and see what he could bring to the table because he was in really good form in Australia. So we wanted to see what kind of innings he can play," Gambhir said in the post-match press conference after the third ODI against England (via NDTV).

Former Australia captain and Punjab Kings head coach Ricky Ponting has predicted a stellar campaign for Shreyas Iyer in the upcoming ICC event.

"If Shreyas is out in the middle, then he's as good as anyone. So I'm delighted to see him back in their team," Ponting said on the ICC Review (via Hindustan Times).

Team India will face Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20, to begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign.

