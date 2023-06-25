Shreyas Iyer likely to miss 2023 Asia Cup - Reports

Team India middle order batter Shreyas Iyer is unlikely to recover from his back injury before the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup in September.

The 28-year is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru following a back surgery in April, which forced him to miss the three-match ODI series against Australia at home and the IPL 2023.

Iyer also didn't make the India squad for the upcoming India tour of the West Indies due to his injury.

A source told The Times of India:

“Iyer recently took an injection for his back pain at the BCCI’s National Cricket Academy. His back is still giving him trouble.”

For the uninitiated, Iyer first suffered lower back pain after the Bangladesh tour in December. The right-handed batter then missed the ODI series against New Zealand and the first Test against Australia at home. His pain resurfaced after his comeback in the fourth Test and he couldn’t bat.

All eyes on Suryakumar Yadav in absence of Shreyas Iyer ahead of 2023 World Cup

With Shreyas Iyer out of the upcoming West Indies tour, all eyes will be on Suryakumar Yadav in the three-match ODI series heading into the 2023 World Cup. The 32-year-old has, so far, failed to prove his mettle in the 50-over format, scoring 433 runs in 23 ODIs at an average of 24.06, including two half-centuries.

Yadav recently scored three consecutive golden ducks against Australia during the three-match ODI series which India lost 2-1 earlier this year. He will now look to return to form ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup and the World Cup.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane, who replaced Shreyas Iyer in the Test team, grabbed the opportunity with both hands, scoring 89 and 46 in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. India, though, lost the summit clash by 209 runs.

Rahane has been elevated to the role of vice-captain for the two-Test series against West Indies, which starts at Windsor Park in Dominica at 7.30 pm IST, on July 12.

