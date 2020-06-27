×
Shreyas Iyer has settled the No.4 debate: Vikram Rathour 

  • Vikram Rathour stated that Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, and KL Rahul have done a fantastic job in the middle order.
  • Shreyas Iyer has scored one century and four fifties, batting at number 4 in ODIs.
Vinay.Chhabria
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 27 Jun 2020, 01:20 IST
Shreyas Iyer has batted extremely well at the number four position
The Indian cricket team's batting coach, Vikram Rathour, believes that Shreyas Iyer had cemented the number four position in the batting order. He also stated that Manish Pandey and KL Rahul have also performed well in the middle order. Hence, he concluded that the debate for the number four position has now been settled.

In a live chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Vikram Rathour touched on several compelling topics related to the Indian cricket team's batting department. The batting coach mentioned that Virat Kohli's adaptability was his biggest strength while he stated that he had no idea of MS Dhoni's plans. Rathour even discussed the contenders for the number four position in the Indian cricket team.

Shreyas Iyer has done enough to settle the debate: Vikram Rathour

Shreyas Iyer with Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli
When asked if the team has finally got a consistent performer at the number four position, Vikram Rathour replied:

"As far as I am concerned, I think it is. I think Shreyas has done enough to settle the debate. In T20 cricket, again Manish Pandey, wherever he gets an opportunity, he has done well. And KL is batting in the middle order in the one-dayer. So, yes, I think we have enough potential to stop looking outside. I think we have whatever we need in the squad now."

Shreyas Iyer has batted at the number four position eight times in his ODI career, scoring 398 runs at a splendid average of 56.86. The right-handed batsman has scored one century and four half-centuries at this position. In T20Is, Manish Pandey has tried his best to cement the number four spot. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star has aggregated 237 runs in 10 innings at number four.

KL Rahul had impressed a lot as an opening batsman in the T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year. However, the team management used him in the middle order during the ODIs. Rahul continued his fine form at number five, recording a century and a half-century during the 3-match series.

Indian Cricket Team KL Rahul Shreyas Iyer
