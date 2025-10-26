Shreyas Iyer vs Harry Brook - comparing their stats after 33 ODIs 

England’s new white-ball captain, Harry Brook, has emerged as the new prolific run-scorer for his team over the last few years. After impressing everyone with his sensational game in Tests, he has gone from strength to strength in white-ball formats. The 26-year-old stood up when his team needed him the most in the series opener against New Zealand away from home on Sunday, October 26.

Brook slammed 135 runs off 101 balls at a strike rate of 133.66 with the help of 11 maximums and nine boundaries. The right-handed batter almost single-handedly helped the team reach a respectable score as the tourists managed 223 before getting bundled out after 35.2 overs.

During his knock, he stitched a crucial 87-run stand with Jamie Overton (46) for the seventh wicket to help England recover from 56/6. He was the last batter to get out, caught by Nathan Smith off opponent skipper Mitchell Santner's bowling. Unfortunately, England lost the match by four wickets.

In this article, we will compare the records of India vice-captain Shreyas Iyer and Harry Brook after 33 ODIs

Comparing Shreyas Iyer and Harry Brook’s stats after 33 ODIs

Most runs

Shreyas Iyer made his debut against Sri Lanka in 2017. In his first 33 ODIs, the right-handed batter amassed 1,299 runs in 30 innings at an average of 48.11 with the help of two centuries and 12 fifties.

On the other hand, Harry Brook made his debut against South Africa in 2023, departing for a duck. Since then, the Yorkshire-born batter has scored 1,130 runs in 33 games at an average of 37.66 with the help of two tons and six half-centuries.

Players Matches Innings Runs Shreyas Iyer 33 30 1,299 Harry Brook 33 33 1,130

(Stats: ESPNcricinfo Statsguru)

Coincidentally, the two cricketers remained unbeaten on three occasions during their first 33 ODIs.

Average and Strike rate

Shreyas Iyer enjoys a healthy average of 48.11 right from his early days in the 50-over format. The Mumbai batter enjoyed a promising strike rate of 98.48 after 33 ODIs.

Players Matches Averages Strike rates Shreyas Iyer 33 48.11 98.48 Harry Brook 33 37.66 103.86

(Stats: ESPNcricinfo Statsguru)

On the other hand, Harry Brook has a better strike rate of 103.86, thanks to his aggressive game right from the word go. He, however, averages 37.66, which is lower than Iyer's. The English batter has lifted his game after averaging in the 20s during his first 17 games.

Most half-century scores

Shreyas Iyer slammed 12 half-centuries during his first 33 ODIs for the Men in Blue. His career-best score came against South Africa in Ranchi, where he hit an unbeaten 113 off 111 deliveries, hitting 15 fours.

Meanwhile, Harry Brook has managed only six half-centuries in his first 33 ODIs. The swashbuckling batter slammed 135 off 101 deliveries, hitting 11 sixes and nine fours in his latest outing against the Kiwis in Mount Maunganui.

Players 100s 50s Highest scores Shreyas Iyer 2 12 113* Harry Brook 2 6 135

(Stats: ESPNcricinfo Statsguru)

As mentioned above, the two players have the same number of tons (2) after 33 ODIs.

Runs in a winning cause

Shreyas Iyer won 19 matches out of his first 33 ODIs. In those games, he scored 837 runs in 17 innings at a stunning average of 59.78, hitting one century and eight fifties.

Players Matches Runs Averages Strike rates 100s 50s Shreyas Iyer 17 837 59.78 103.71 1 8 Harry Brook 13 453 45.30 112.12 1 2

(Stats: ESPNcricinfo Statsguru)

On the contrary, Harry Brook has managed just 13 wins in his first 33 games. The right-handed batter amassed 453 runs in 13 innings at an average of 45.30 with the aid of one century and two fifties. As a result, Iyer clearly has an edge over Brook after the first 33 ODIs.

Overall, Iyer has amassed 2,917 runs in 79 ODIs (67 innings) at an average of 47.81 with the help of five tons and 23 half-centuries. Thus, Brook can follow Iyer's footsteps or perform even better in the coming years.

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

