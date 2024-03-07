Shubman Gill's 5 best catches

Team India youngster Shubman Gill is slowly making a case for being the best fielder in the current setup. He has showcased his athletic prowess on the field from the get-go, coming to prominence with his sensational catch at mid-off against Pakistan in the 2018 U-19 World Cup.

He has developed a penchant for running catches, watching the ball over the shoulder, and maintaining his focus to claim the ball on most occasions. He added another running catch to his collection when he took a stunning catch to dismiss Ben Duckett on Day 1 of the fifth Test against England in Dharamsala.

Apart from catching in the outfield, he is also an excellent close-range fielder, especially in the slip cordon.

He has already established himself in the first-choice slip cordon line-up in the Indian team. Possessing quick reflex ability and composure, he is a perfect candidate for the role, and his coming of age is considered timely, given the troubles India have faced in the department over the years.

As mentioned earlier, Shubman Gill already has a catalog of impressive catches in his short career, and on that note, let us take a look at five of his best takes in cricket.

#1 India vs Pakistan (2018 U-19 World Cup semi-final; Christchurch)

Shubman Gill had a memorable encounter against Pakistan in the semi-finals of the 2018 U-19 World Cup, scoring a century in the first innings and then following it up with two catches in the second innings

Chasing 273 for a place in the final, Pakistan were never in the contest, crumbling to 37/5 in 18 overs. They lost their sixth wicket courtesy of Shubman Gill's brilliant athleticism, a few overs later.

Rohail Nazir tried to take on Riyan Parag, but his shot only had height without much distance to it. Shubman Gill, stationed at mid-off, had to run while watching the ball over his shoulder, and completed the catch with a well-timed dive.

#2 India vs England (5th Test, 2024; Dharamsala)

Much like the above-mentioned one, Gill had to keep his composure while viewing the ball over his shoulder and take the catch to dismiss Ben Duckett in the fifth Test against England.

The visitors were cruising at 55-0 midway through the first session, before Kuldeep Yadav induced a thick edge off Duckett's bat as the latter tried to take him on. Gill had to run from his position at cover, and took the catch to give India their first breakthrough in the contest.

#3 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants (IPL 2022; Wankhede Stadium)

Gill had a massive say while fielding in Gujarat Titans' maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contest in 2022. He took a stellar running catch to dismiss Evin Lewis in the early stages of the match at Wankhede Stadium.

The left-handed Caribbean batter attempted to play a pull shot off the short-pitched delivery by Varun Aaron, but did not get a decent connection. Initially, it felt like the ball would fall in no-man's land after clearing the infield, but a persistent Shubman Gill chased the ball's trajectory from square leg and completed the catch with a dive to reduce LSG to 20-3 in the fourth over.

While Gill was dismissed for a duck in the run chase, his exceptional fielding effort was not in vain as GT won the match by five wickets.

#4 India vs New Zealand (WTC Final 2021; The Rose Bowl, Southampton)

The inaugural WTC Final was a crucial match for Gill in the early stages of his Test career. While he contributed 36 runs in total across both innings, his biggest moment in the contest came on the field, when he took a blinder to dismiss Ross Taylor.

New Zealand were placed at 117-2 in the 64th over when Mohammed Shami's fullish delivery resulted in a loose stroke from Taylor towards the short cover region.

Gill executed a full-fledged dive to pouch the ball, and give India a timely breakthrough in the contest.

#5 India vs Zimbabwe (3rd ODI, 2022; Harare Sports Club)

Gill claimed a brilliant catch at long-on during the thrilling third ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare. He had scored his maiden ODI ton in the first innings while batting at No.3, allowing India to post 289/8.

Zimbabwe put in a spirited effort in the run chase, with all-rounder Sikandar Raza scoring a sublime ton to take his side close. However, his innings came to an end in the penultimate over, when he tried to take on Shardul Thakur, instead finding Shubman Gill in the deep.

The youngster covered the distance in time and put in a solid dive to complete the catch and quash the hosts' hope for a win as 13 runs separated the two sides in the end.

