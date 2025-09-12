Shubman Gill vs David Warner - comparing their stats after 22 T20Is

Shubman Gill, India's T20I vice-captain, had an impressive start on his return to the format during India's first game of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. Chasing 58 against the UAE, Gill scored an unbeaten 20 off just nine balls at a strike-rate of 222.22 with two boundaries and a six.

While Shubman Gill was away from the T20I side for a while, he had a fabulous IPL 2025, where he made 650 runs, averaging 50 with a strike-rate of 155.87 and six half-centuries. As India prepare for their next game against arch-rivals Pakistan, the opener will be keen to build on the start that he got against the UAE.

The 26-year-old has featured in 22 T20Is so far, having made his debut in 2023. That said, here is a comparison of Gill's T20I stats with those of David Warner, among the most explosive and accomplished modern-day batters in the format, after 22 T20Is.

Shubman Gill vs David Warner - Who has more runs with better average after 22 T20Is?

After 22 T20Is, Shubman Gill has scored 598 runs and averages 31.47. The majority of these have come against Zimbabwe. He has 170 runs against them at an average of 42.50 from five matches. The next best is 144 runs in three games at an average of 72 against New Zealand.

Gill has also scored 131 runs against Sri Lanka in five games at an average of 26.20. He has over 100 runs (102 from five games) against the West Indies as well.

David Warner scored 644 runs from his first 22 T20Is at an average of 29.27. He scored 154 runs from four innings against South Africa at an average of 38.50. The left-hander made 204 runs against the West Indies from four matches at an average of 51. He also made 72 runs in one match against India.

Player Matches Runs Average Shubman Gill 22 598 31.47 David Warner 22 644 29.27

Shubman Gill vs David Warner - Who has a better strike rate after 22 T20Is?

Shubman Gill has a strike-rate of 141.04 after 22 T20I matches. His highest strike-rate against an opposition so far is 191.66 in one innings against Afghanistan. Gill has a strike-rate of 184.61 against New Zealand in three innings and 135.05 in five matches against Sri Lanka.

David Warner ended his T20I career with an overall strike-rate of 142.28 from 110 matches. After 22 games, he had a strike-rate of 151.17. In this period, he had a strike-rate of 161.90 in four matches against the West Indies. Warner had a strike-rate of 155.66 from four games against South Africa.

Player Matches Strike Rate Shubman Gill 22 141.04 David Warner 22 151.17

Shubman Gill vs David Warner - Who has more 50-plus scores after 22 T20Is?

Shubman Gill has four 50-plus scores after 22 T20Is. These include a century and three fifties. He scored an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls in Ahmedabad in 2023 against New Zealand, which is his highest score. Gill made two fifties against Zimbabwe (66 and 58 not out) in 2024. He also scored 47-ball 77 against the West Indies at Lauderhill in 2023.

David Warner also had four 50-plus scores after 22 T20Is, all of which were half-centuries. Of these, his highest score of 89 came against South Africa from 43 balls at Melbourne in 2009. The former Australia opener made 72 off 42 balls against India in 2010. He made 67 against the West Indies in 2010 and 63 against the same opponents in 2009.

Player Matches 50-plus scores 100s 50s Shubman Gill 22 4 1 3 David Warner 22 4 - 4

Shubman Gill vs David Warner - Who has a better record in wins after 22 T20Is?

Shubman Gill has been a part of 15 matches that India have won out of the 22 that he has played in so far. In these 15 innings, he has scored 536 runs, averaging 44.67 with a strike-rate of 150.14. His hundred and three half-centuries have all come in a winning cause as well.

Meanwhile, David Warner was a part of 13 matches that Australia won out of his first 22 T20Is. In these matches, he scored 426 runs, averaging 32.77 with a strike-rate of 169.05 with three half-centuries.

Player Matches Runs in winning cause Average Strike Rate 50-plus scores 100s 50s Shubman Gill 15 536 44.67 150.14 4 1 3 David Warner 13 426 32.77 169.05 3 - 3

