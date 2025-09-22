Shubman Gill vs Gautam Gambhir - comparing their stats after 25 T20Is

Shubman Gill has had a mixed time of it in Asia Cup 2025, which is being played in the UAE. Recalled to the T20I squad after his sensational performance in the five-match Test series in England, he has managed 82 runs in four innings at an average of 27.33 and an economy rate of 157.69.

The 26-year-old began his Asia Cup 2025 campaign with an unbeaten 20 off nine balls against UAE in Dubai. The right-handed batter was dismissed for 10 off seven balls in the group match against Pakistan and followed it up with five off eight balls against Oman. Gill, however, lifted his game and scored 47 off 28 in the Super 4 match against Pakistan on Sunday, September 21 in Dubai.

Gill has so far featured in 25 T20Is. Following his impressive knock in the Super 4 clash against Pakistan, we compare his T20I stats with that of Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Gautam Gambhir - Who has more runs and a better average after 25 T20Is?

After 25 T20Is, Gill has scored 660 runs at an average of 30. Of his T20I runs, 144 runs have come in three matches against New Zealand at an average of 72 and 170 runs in five matches against Zimbabwe at an average of 42.50. Also, he has 131 runs in five matches against Sri Lanka, averaging 26.20 and 102 runs in five matches against West Indies at an average of 20.40.

After 25 T20Is, Gambhir had 697 runs to his name at an average of 30.30. Of his T20I runs after 25 matches, 181 runs came in six matches against Australia at an average of 36.20 and 130 runs in four matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 32.50. He had also scored 84 runs in two matches against England and 75 runs in two T20I matches against Pakistan.

Shubman Gill vs Gautam Gambhir - Who has a better strike rate after 25 T20Is?

After 25 T20Is, Gill has a strike rate of 141.32. The opening batter has a strike rate of 184.61 in three innings against New Zealand and 162.85 in two innings against Pakistan. Further, he has a strike rate of 135.05 in five innings against Sri Lanka and 120 in five innings against West Indies.

After 25 T20Is, Gambhir had a strike rate of 121.41. The southpaw had a strike rate of 158.53 in four innings against Sri Lanka and 131.57 in two innings against Pakistan. Further, he had a strike rate of 126.41 in three innings against New Zealand and 108.38 in six innings against Australia.

Shubman Gill vs Gautam Gambhir - Who has more 50-plus scores after 25 T20Is?

Having played 25 T20Is, Gill has four 50-plus scores to his name - one hundred and three half-centuries. His best of 126* came off 63 balls against v New Zealand in Ahmedabad in February 2023 and featured 12 fours and seven sixes. Of his three fifties, two have come against Zimbabwe and one against West Indies.

Player Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 660 30 141.32 126* 1 3 Gautam Gambhir 697 30.30 121.42 75 0 7

(Shubman Gill vs Gautam Gambhir - T20I stats comparison after 25 matches)

After 25 T20Is, Gambhir had seven half-centuries to his name. His best of 75 came off 54 balls against Pakistan in Johannesburg in the 2007 T20 World Cup final. Of his other six fifties, two came against Australia and one each against Bangladesh, England, New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Shubman Gill vs Gautam Gambhir - Who has a better record in wins after 25 T20Is?

Of his 25 T20Is, Gill has featured in 17 matches that India have won. In winning causes, he has scored 559 runs at an average of 39.92 and a strike rate of 153.99. All his four 50-plus scores have come in wins. In seven matches that India have lost, he has scored 62 runs, with a best of 31. Gill also hit 39 runs in one match that ended in a tie.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 17 559 39.92 153.99 126* 1 3 Gautam Gambhir 11 420 42 117.31 75 0 5

(Gill vs Gambhir - T20I stats comparison in wins after 25 matches)

After 25 T20Is, Gambhir had been part of 11 matches that India won. In winning causes, he contributed 420 runs at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 117.31. Two of his half-centuries came in defeats. In 12 games that India lost, he scored 277 runs. Gambhir was also part of one match that ended in a tie and one game that produced no result.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

