Shubman Gill vs Greg Chappell - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Team India captain Shubman Gill had a sensational Test tour of England. Having been appointed skipper following Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket, he led from the front, amassing 754 runs in 10 innings and breaking a number records as well. The right-handed batter smashed four centuries in the five-match series.

Ad

Gill kicked off the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with a sublime 147 in the first innings of the opening Test in Leeds. He was absolutely sensational in the second Test in Birmingham, notching up a career-best 269 and following it up with a fluent 161. The Indian skipper also played a pivotal role in India escaping with a draw in Manchester as he compiled a defiant 103.

Gill has so far been part of 37 Test matches. In the wake of his excellent batting effort in England, we compare his Test stats with that of Australian legend and former India head coach Greg Chappell at the same stage.

Ad

Trending

Shubman Gill vs Greg Chappell - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has notched up 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. The right-handed batter was averaging in the mid-30s prior to the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Of his 2,600-plus runs, 1,346 have been scored in 15 Tests against England at an impressive average of 51.76. The 25-year-old has also scored 537 runs in nine Tests against Australia, averaging 35.80.

Ad

Further, the elegant batter has managed 324 runs in five Tests against New Zealand at an average of 32.40 and 321 runs in four games against Bangladesh, averaging 45.85. In two matches against South Africa, he has only managed 74 runs at an average of 18.50, but expect the numbers to improve.

After 37 Tests, Chappell had 2,877 runs to his name at an impressive average of 52.30. The former Australian captain scored 1,394 runs in 20 Tests against England, averaging 43.56 and 682 runs in eight Test matches against West Indies at an average of 62.

Ad

Of his first 37 Tests, the controversial former India head coach played six matches against New Zealand, scoring 559 runs at an average of 69.87. Chappell also notched up 242 runs in three Tests against Pakistan at an average of 60.50.

Shubman Gill vs Greg Chappell - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

Having played 37 Test matches, Gill has slammed nine hundreds and seven half-centuries. Of his Test tons, six have come against England. Before scoring four centuries in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, he had hit two hundreds during England's tour of India last year. The batting star has also scored two Test tons against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Ad

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 Greg Chappell 2,877 52.30 247* 11 13

Ad

(Shubman Gill vs Greg Chappell - batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Chappell had 11 hundreds and 13 fifties to his name. His best of 247* came against New Zealand in Wellington in 1974. The Aussie legend followed it up with 133 in the second innings. Apart from two Test centuries against the Kiwis, Chappell also hit five against England, three against West Indies and one against Pakistan.

Shubman Gill vs Greg Chappell - Who has a better away record after 37 Tests?

Gill has been part of 18 away Tests so far. In 34 innings, he has managed to score 1,403 runs at an average of 43.84. The Indian captain has scored five hundreds and two fifties in away Tests. In two Tests at neutral venues, he has totaled 67 runs at a disappointing average of 16.75.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,403 43.84 269 5 2 Greg Chappell 17 1,334 51.30 247*

5 4

Ad

(Shubman Gill vs Greg Chappell - away batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Chappell played 17 away from home. In 31 innings, he scored 1,334 runs at an average of 51.30, with five hundreds and four half-centuries. In 20 home Tests, the Australian batting superstar notched up 1,543 runs at an average of 53.20, which included six hundreds and nine fifties.

Shubman Gill vs Greg Chappell - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has featured in 18 Test matches that India have won. In 33 innings, he has scored 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24. The batter has six hundreds and three fifties in wins for India. Of his nine Test hundreds so far, two have come in draws and one in a losing cause.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 Greg Chappell 17 1,483 61.79 144 6 9

Ad

(Shubman Gill vs Greg Chappell - batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Chappell was part of 17 matches that Australia won. In 27 innings, he scored 1,483 runs, averaging 61.79, with the aid of six hundreds and nine half-centuries. Of his 11 tons after 37 Test matches, four came in draws and one in a losing cause.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news