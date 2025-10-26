Shubman Gill vs Harry Brook - comparing their stats after 33 ODIs

India’s ODI captain Shubman Gill didn’t have the best of starts to his first assignment as skipper in the 50-over format, as the Men in Blue lost the three-match series 2-1 against Australia. The series, which concluded on Saturday, October 25, also saw the 26-year-old struggle with the bat, managing just 43 runs across three innings.

Gill will now be eager to find form in the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning October 29.

On the other hand, England’s ODI captain Harry Brook made a strong impression with the bat in the first ODI of the three-match series against New Zealand, held on Sunday, October 26, at Mount Maunganui. After being put in to bat, England endured a disappointing outing, getting bowled out for 223 in 35.2 overs, but Brook stood tall with a brilliant 135 off 101 balls, studded with nine fours and 11 sixes.

In reply, the hosts chased down the target in 36.4 overs to clinch a four-wicket win. Despite England ending on the losing side, Brook’s explosive century stole the spotlight.

On that note, let’s compare the ODI records of Shubman Gill and Harry Brook after 33 matches.

Comparing the stats of Shubman Gill and Harry Brook after 33 ODIs

#1 Most runs

India opener Shubman Gill made his ODI debut against New Zealand in 2019 and has since featured in 58 matches, scoring 2,818 runs at an impressive average of 56.36 and a strike rate of 99.22, including 15 fifties and eight centuries. Remarkably, he had already piled up 1,739 runs in his first 33 innings in the format.

Player Matches Innings Runs Shubman Gill 33 33 1739 Harry Brook 33 33 1130

Meanwhile, Harry Brook made his ODI debut against South Africa in January 2023. Since then, the middle-order batter has appeared in 33 matches, scoring 1,130 runs in as many innings.

#2 Average and Strike rate

In his first 33 ODIs, Shubman Gill maintained an impressive average of 64.41 with a strike rate of 102.05. During this period, the right-handed opener recorded eight fifties and five centuries, with his highest score of 208 off 149 balls coming against New Zealand at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad in January 2023.

Player Average Strike rate 50-plus scores Highest score Shubman Gill 64.41 102.05 13 208 Harry Brook 37.66 103.86 8 135

In comparison, Harry Brook has averaged 37.66 with a strike rate of 103.86 in his 33-match ODI career so far. The England captain has struck six fifties and two centuries, including a standout 135 off 101 balls against New Zealand on Sunday, October 26, at Mount Maunganui, featuring nine fours and 11 sixes.

#3 Runs in a winning cause

Shubman Gill, in his first 33 ODIs, helped the Men in Blue secure 23 victories. During this period, he scored 1,417 runs in 23 innings at an impressive average of 78.72 and a strike rate of 110.53, including seven fifties and four centuries.

Player Matches Innings Runs Average Strike rate Shubman Gill 23 23 1417 78.72 110.53 Harry Brook 13 13 453 45.30 112.13

In comparison, Harry Brook has played 33 ODIs for England, who have won only 13 matches in that span. The middle-order batter has contributed 453 runs in 13 innings, averaging 45.30 with a strike rate of 112.13, including two fifties and one century.

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

