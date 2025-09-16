India’s Shubman Gill has been making waves in international cricket since his debut in 2019. At just 26, he has already been appointed as India’s Test skipper and serves as vice-captain in both white-ball formats. So far, he has represented India in 115 matches across formats, scoring 6,030 runs at an impressive average of 46.03, with 25 half-centuries and 18 centuries.

Meanwhile, England stalwart Joe Root continues to rewrite history in Test cricket. He is the second-highest run-scorer in the format, with 13,543 runs in 158 matches at an average of 51.29, including 66 fifties and 39 hundreds. Across all formats, Root is England’s leading run-getter, having amassed 21,737 runs in 373 matches at an average of 49.74, with 114 fifties and 58 centuries.

As both Gill and Root continue to dominate the international stage, this article compares their numbers after 23 T20I appearances.

Shubman Gill vs Joe Root - comparing their stats after 23 T20Is

#1 Most runs

Opening batter Shubman Gill made his T20I debut against Sri Lanka in 2023 and has since featured in 23 matches, scoring 608 runs in as many innings.

Player Matches Innings Runs Shubman Gill 23 23 608 Joe Root 23 21 684

In comparison, Joe Root has represented England in 32 T20Is, amassing 893 runs at an average of 35.72 and a strike rate of 126.30, including five half-centuries. Interestingly, in his first 23 games in the format, the right-hander scored 684 runs in 21 innings.

#2 Average and Strike rate

Shubman Gill has accumulated 608 runs in T20I cricket from 23 innings, averaging 30.40 with a strike rate of 141.06.

Player Matches Average Strike rate Shubman Gill 23 30.40 141.06 Joe Root 23 40.24 131.29

In contrast, during his first 23 T20I matches, Joe Root averaged 40.24 with a strike rate of 131.29.

#3 Most 50-plus scores

In his 23-match T20I career so far, Shubman Gill has scored three half-centuries and a century. His highest score, an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls, came in just his sixth match against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in 2023.

Player Matches 50s 100s Highest score Shubman Gill 23 3 1 126* Joe Root 23 4 0 90*

Meanwhile, during his first 23 games in the format, Joe Root registered four half-centuries. His best innings in that period was an unbeaten 90 off 49 balls, though it came in a losing cause against Australia at The Rose Bowl in 2013.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

Shubman Gill has featured in 23 T20Is for India, with the Men in Blue winning 16 of those matches. In these victories, he has scored 546 runs from 16 innings at an average of 42.00 and a strike rate of 150.00, registering three half-centuries and a century.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Shubman Gill 16 546 42.00 150.00 Joe Root 10 340 48.57 131.78

On the other hand, England won 12 of Joe Root’s first 23 T20Is. In those matches, Root accumulated 340 runs in 10 innings at an average of 48.57 and a strike rate of 131.78, including two half-centuries.

