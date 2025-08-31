Shubman Gill vs KL Rahul - comparing their stats after 37 Tests

Shubman Gill had a fantastic Test tour of England, which concluded earlier this month. Named India's new Test captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format, the 25-year-old had plenty to prove. And while it's too early to comment on his leadership, the right-hander made a massive impact with the willow.

Ad

In 10 innings, Gill amassed 754 runs at an average of 75.40. He crossed the half-century mark four times and converted all of them into hundreds. The Indian skipper began his stint as Test captain with 147 in Leeds and followed it up with 269 & 161 in Birmingham. He also contributed a patient 103 in the Manchester Test, which went a long way in Team India drawing the contest.

Gill has so far featured in 37 Test matches. In the wake of his brilliance in the series in England, we compare his stats with those of KL Rahul at the same stage.

Ad

Trending

Shubman Gill vs KL Rahul - Who has scored more runs and has a better average after 37 Tests?

In 37 Tests, Gill has scored 2,647 runs at an average of 41.35. Before heading to England, the batter was averaging around 35. Of his 2,600-plus Test runs, 1,346 runs have come in 15 matches against England at an average of 51.76.

Ad

The Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper has also scored 537 runs in nine matches against Australia, averaging 35.80 and 324 runs in five Tests against New Zealand at an average of 32.40. Gill has also scored 321 runs in four games against Bangladesh at an average of 45.85.

After 37 Tests, Rahul had 2,116 runs to his name at an average of 35.26. Of his Test runs after 37 matches, 642 came in nine games against England at an average of 40.12.

The 33-year-old had also scored 580 runs in nine Tests against Australia at an average of 38.66. Furthermore, Rahul scored 374 runs in seven matches against the West Indies, averaging 41.55, and 354 runs in seven Tests against Sri Lanka, averaging 32.18.

Ad

Shubman Gill vs KL Rahul - Who has scored more hundreds after 37 Tests?

Having played 37 Test matches, Gill has notched up nine centuries and seven half-centuries. Of his nine tons, six have come against England. The right-handed batter scored four hundreds in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Before that, he scored two centuries during England's tour of India in 2025. Gill also has two hundreds against Bangladesh and one against Sri Lanka.

Ad

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,647 41.35 269 9 7 KL Rahul 2,116 35.26 199 5 12

Ad

(Shubman Gill vs KL Rahul batting stats comparison after 37 Tests)

After 37 Tests, Rahul had five hundreds and 12 half-centuries to his name. His best of 199 came against England in Chennai in December 2016. Of his five Test hundreds after 37 matches, two came against England and one each against Australia, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

Shubman Gill vs KL Rahul - Who has a better record in SENA nations after 37 Tests?

Gill has featured in 16 Tests in SENA nations and has scored 1,268 runs at an average of 42.26. The Indian captain has four centuries in SENA nations, all of them coming in England during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Further, Gill has two half-centuries in Australia.

Ad

The right-handed batter has an average of 52.62 from eight matches in England and 35.20 from six Tests in Australia. He has played two Tests in South Africa, where he has an average of 18.50. Gill is yet to play a Test in New Zealand.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 16 1,268 42.26 269 4 2 KL Rahul 13 626 25.04 149 2 1

Ad

(Gill vs Rahul batting stats comparison in SENA nations after 37 Tests)

Of Rahul's first 37 Tests, 13 came in SENA nations. In 25 innings, he had notched up 626 runs at an average of 25.04, with two hundreds and one half-century. His best of 149 came at The Oval in September 2018.

Rahul had an average of 34.08 from six Tests in England and 20.77 from five Tests in Australia. He also averaged 7.50 from two Tests in South Africa. Of his first 37 Test matches, none came in New Zealand.

Ad

Shubman Gill vs KL Rahul - Who has a better record in winning causes after 37 Tests?

Gill has been part of 18 Tests that India have won. In 33 innings, he has totaled 1,573 runs at an average of 54.24. The Indian captain has hit six tons and three fifties in wins. Two of his hundreds have come in draws and one in defeat.

Ad

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,573 54.24 269 6 3 KL Rahul 21 1,221 37 199 2 8

Ad

(Gill vs Rahul batting stats comparison in wins after 37 Tests)

Of his first 37 Tests, Rahul had been part of 21 matches that India had won. In 35 innings, he had scored 1,221 runs at an average of 37, with two hundreds and eight half-centuries. Of his five tons after 37 games, two came in drawn matches and one in defeat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news