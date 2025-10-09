Shubman Gill vs Shivnarine Chanderpaul - comparing their stats after 38 Tests

Team India's Test skipper Shubman Gill had an exceptional tour of England earlier this year. Appointed leader of the red-ball team after Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from Test cricket, he was under the scanner ahead of the five-match series. A number of critics and fans pointed out to his unimpressive Test record, particular while playing away from home.

While some of the criticism was fair, Gill silenced his critics with a terrific batting effort in the five-match Test series in England. In 10 innings, he amassed 754 runs at an average of 75.40, with the aid of four hundreds. The 26-year-old also improved as captain as the series progressed. In the first Test against West Indies in Ahmedabad, he scored a fluent half-century.

Gill has featured in 38 Test matches so far. Ahead of the second India vs West Indies Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, we compare his stats with that of Windies legend Shivnarine Chanderpaul after the latter had also played 38 Tests.

Shubman Gill vs Shivnarine Chanderpaul - Who has more runs and a better average after 38 Tests?

In 38 Tests, Gill has scored 2,697 runs at an average of 41.49. Of his Test runs, 1,346 have come in 15 matches against England at an average of 51.76. He has also scored 537 runs in nine matches against Australia at an average of 35.80. Further, in five Tests against New Zealand, he has 324 runs, averaging 32.40.

After 38 Tests, Chanderpaul had notched up 2,295 runs at an average of 40.26. Of his Test runs after 38 matches, 663 runs came in 12 matches against England at an average of 44.20. The southpaw had also scored 458 runs in six Tests against India, averaging 65.42. Further, he had scored 350 runs in six Test matches against New Zealand at an average of 43.75.

Shubman Gill vs Shivnarine Chanderpaul - Who has more hundreds after 38 Tests?

Having played 38 Tests, Gill has notched up nine hundreds and eight half-centuries. His best of 269 came against England in Birmingham in July 2025. The Indian skipper scored 161 in the second innings of the same Test. Of Gill's nine Test tons, six have come against England, two have been registered against Bangladesh and one against Australia.

Player Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 2,697 41.49 269 9 8 Shivnarine Chanderpaul 2,295 40.26 137* 2 18

(Gill vs Chanderpaul - batting stats comparison after 38 Tests)

After 38 Tests, Chanderpaul had two centuries and 18 half-centuries to his credit. His best at that stage was 137*, which came against India in Bridgetown in March 1997. The left-handed batter had also scored 118 against England in Georgetown in February 1998 and 95 against Pakistan in Rawalpindi in November 1997.

Shubman Gill vs Shivnarine Chanderpaul - Who has a better away record after 38 Tests?

Gill has played 18 away Tests in which he has scored 1,403 runs at an average of 43.84, with five hundreds and two half-centuries. In two neutral Tests, he has scored 67 runs, with a best of 28. Looking at his home record, in 18 matches he has 1,227 runs at an average of 42.31, with four tons and six fifties.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 18 1,403 43.84 269 5 2 Shivnarine Chanderpaul 20 1,100 33.33 95 0 10

(Gill vs Chanderpaul - away batting stats comparison after 38 Tests)

Of his first 38 Tests, Chanderpaul played 20 away from home, scoring 1,100 at an average of 33.33, with 10 fifties and a best of 95. In contrast, in 18 home Tests the West Indies legend had 1,195 runs at an average of 49.79, with the aid of two hundreds and eight half-centuries.

Shubman Gill vs Shivnarine Chanderpaul - Who has a better record in wins after 38 Tests?

Gill has been part of 19 Tests that Team India have won. In winning causes, he has scored 1,623 runs at an average of 54.10. The Indian captain has six hundreds and four fifties in Test wins. One of his Test tons has come in a defeat, while two have been registered in draws.

Player Matches Runs Average HS 100s 50s Shubman Gill 19 1,623 54.10 269 6 4 Shivnarine Chanderpaul 11 733 48.86 137* 2 5

(Gill vs Chanderpaul - batting stats comparison in wins after 38 Tests)

Of his first 38 Test matches, Chanderpaul was part of 11 games that West Indies won. In winning causes, he had scored 733 runs at an average of 48.86, with two hundreds and five half-centuries. Further, seven of his fifties came in losses, while six were registered in drawn encounters.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More

