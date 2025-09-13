Star India batter Shubman Gill has made impressive progress in international cricket since his debut in 2019. At just 26, he has already taken charge as India’s Test captain while also serving as the vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is, establishing himself both as a leader and as a batter.

Ad

On the other hand, Australia’s Travis Head has cemented his reputation as a reliable match-winner across formats, playing pivotal roles in his team’s triumphs at the 2023 ODI World Cup and the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

With both players consistently making headlines through their performances, this article takes a closer look at their numbers after 22 T20Is.

Shubman Gill vs Travis Head - comparing their stats after 22 T20Is

#1 Most runs

Ad

Trending

Shubman Gill made his T20I debut for India in January 2023 and has since played 22 matches, scoring 598 runs in as many innings.

Player Matches Innings Runs Shubman Gill 22 22 598 Travis Head 22 21 526

Ad

Travis Head, on the other hand, made his debut back in 2016 and has gone on to feature in 41 T20Is, amassing 1,119 runs at an average of 31.08 and a strike rate of 156.72, with five half-centuries to his name. Notably, in his first 22 outings in the format, the left-hander scored 526 runs across 21 innings.

#2 Average and Strike rate

In his 22-match T20I career, Shubman Gill has scored 598 runs at a respectable average of 31.47, with a strike rate of 141.03.

Ad

Player Matches Average Strike rate Shubman Gill 22 31.47 141.03 Travis Head 22 29.22 145.71

Ad

By comparison, in his first 22 T20Is, Travis Head averaged 29.22 with a strike rate of 145.71.

#3 Most 50 plus scores

Shubman Gill has scored three fifties and one century in his short T20I career so far, with his best innings being an unbeaten 126 off 63 balls against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in 2023.

Player 50s 100s Highest score Shubman Gill 3 1 126* Travis Head 1 0 91

Ad

In contrast, during his first 22 T20Is, Travis Head managed just one fifty, with a top score of 91 off 48 balls against South Africa at Kingsmead in 2023.

#4 Runs in a winning cause

In the 22 T20Is Shubman Gill has played, India has won 15 matches. In those victories, the right-handed batter has scored 536 runs in 15 innings at an average of 44.67 and a strike rate of 150.14, including three fifties and one century.

Player Innings Runs Average Strike rate Shubman Gill 15 536 44.67 150.14 Travis Head 12 382 42.44 152.19

Meanwhile, in Travis Head’s first 22 T20Is, Australia won 13 games. In these matches, the left-hander scored 382 runs in 12 innings at an average of 42.44 with a strike rate of 152.19, including one fifty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dev Sharma Dev Sharma is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.



His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.



Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.



When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news