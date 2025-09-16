Shubman Gill vs Virender Sehwag - comparing their stats after 19 T20Is

Team India's Test captain Shubman Gill is opening the innings for the Men in Blue along with Abhishek Sharma in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. Sanju Samson had opened the innings with Abhishek during India's previous T20I assignment against England at home earlier this year. But Samson's failure in the five-match series, coupled with Gill's amazing success during the five-match Test series in England forced a change in plans.

Gill hasn't had much to do in the Asia Cup so far since the bowlers have done the bulk of the damage in both their games, leaving the batters to just complete the formalities. In India's opening match against UAE, he was unbeaten on 20 off nine as the Men in Blue chased down a paltry target of 58. In the game against Pakistan, he was stumped for 10 as India won the game by seven wickets.

Gill has featured in 23 T20I so far. In this feature, we compare his batting stats in the format with that of former opener Virender Sehwag. Since the latter ended his career with 19 T20Is, we compare his stats with that of Gill at the same stage.

Shubman Gill vs Virender Sehwag - Who has more runs and a better average after 19 T20Is?

After 19 T20Is, Gill had 505 runs to his name at an average of 29.70. Of his 500-plus runs after 19 matches, 144 came in three matches against New Zealand at an average of 72 and 170 in five matches against Zimbabwe at an average of 42.50. He had also scored 102 runs in five T20Is against West Indies, averaging 20.40.

In his 19-match T20I career, Sehwag scored 394 runs at an average of 21.88. Of his T20I runs, 91 came in three matches against Sri Lanka at an average of 30.33 and 90 in three games against New Zealand, averaging 30. He also scored 68 runs in one match against England, 62 runs in three T20Is against South Africa, averaging 20.66 and 41 in five T20Is against Australia at an average of 8.20.

Shubman Gill vs Virender Sehwag - Who has a better strike rate after 19 T20Is?

After 19 T20I, Gill had a strike rate of 139.50. The 26-year-old had a strike rate of 167.91 in seven home games and 112.79 in 10 away games. Further, in two neutral matches, the batter had a strike rate of 153.57. He managed a strike rate of 184.61 in three T20Is against New Zealand.

Sehwag had a strike rate of 145.38 in his T20I career. In three home games, he had a strike rate of 175.92 and 146.42 in eight away matches. Further, Sehwag had a strike rate of 132.33 in eight neutral games. In three innings against the Kiwis, he managed a strike rate of 236.84.

Shubman Gill vs Virender Sehwag - Who has more 50-plus scores after 19 T20Is?

After 19 T20Is, Gill had one hundred and three half-centuries to his name. His best of 126* came off 63 balls against New Zealand in Ahmedabad in February 2023. The knock featured 12 fours and seven sixes. Of his three half-centuries, two came against Zimbabwe and one against West Indies.

Player Matches Runs Average SR HS 100s 50s 4s 6s Shubman Gill 19 505 29.70 139.50 126* 1 3 51 21 Virender Sehwag 19 394 21.88 145.38 68 0 2 43 16

(Shubman Gill vs Virender Sehwag - T20I stats comparison after 19 games)

Sehwag managed two half-centuries in 18 innings in his T20I career. His best score of 68 came off 52 balls against England in Durban in the 2007 T20 World Cup. The innings included four fours and three sixes. He also smashed 64 off 36 balls against Sri Lanka in Mohali in December 2009.

Shubman Gill vs Virender Sehwag - Who has hit more boundaries after 19 T20Is?

After 19 T20Is, Gill had 72 boundaries to his name - 51 fours and 21 sixes. The batter had slammed 20 fours and five sixes against Zimbabwe and 15 fours and seven sixes against New Zealand.

Sehwag struck 59 boundaries in his T20I career - 43 fours and 16 sixes. The former Team India opener slammed 11 fours and six sixes in matches against New Zealand and 10 fours and four sixes against Sri Lanka.

