Shubman Gill will be the brightest star in the India-England series across both sides: Dominic Cork

Former pacer Dominic Cork has predicted that Shubman Gill will be the 'brightest star' of the upcoming India-England Test series.

Shubman Gill is coming into this series on the back of some excellent performances at the top of the order in India's historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph. He will be hoping to replicate those exploits, if not go one better, in the familiar home conditions.

In the recent edition of the Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Dominic Cork was asked to pick a player who is likely to outperform the rest in the India-England series.

The former England seamer responded by stating that he would opt for a young player rather than going for established ones. He named Shubman Gill as one of the two Indian players who could emerge as the 'brightest star' of the series.

"In my opinion, when you are going to see who is going to succeed and be the brightest star this series on both sides, I will probably go with the younger aspect of it, something I have always done when working on the IPL. When you look at two younger players on the Indian side, Scott Styris has been banging the drum about Shubman Gill but what a performance against Australia. He is obviously a talented cricketer," said Dominic Cork.

Dominic Cork feels Gill would pip Rishabh Pant to the post. He added the England bowlers might struggle to dismiss the stylish Indian opener.

"So, I am going to pick him even though Rishabh Pant has got a major role to play in this series, especially with that superb innings in the last Test match to win the series against Australia. But for me, I am just going to go the way Scott Styris would want everybody to go, with Shubman Gill because he is such a superb young player and England will find it tough to get him out," added Cork.

Michael Hussey (in Khaleej Times) said "Shubman Gill looks like a real player for India in the future. I love the way he goes about it and Pant played one of the most incredible innings I have seen". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 29, 2021

"India will win the series" - Dominic Cork

Dominic Cork feels India will be too strong for England

Dominic Cork was also asked to give his prediction about the likely outcome of the series.

The 49-year-old picked India as the favorites. However, he highlighted the England team will not be easy meat and will put up a fight. He added the arrival of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Rory Burns will help the visitors' cause.

"I think India will win the series. It wouldn't be as easy as perhaps a lot of Indian supporters would hope because England are in a better place now. England just beating Sri Lanka will help and having the likes of Stokes, Archer and Burns back in the side will also help. But I still think that India are too strong and will win the series," observed Cork.

The Indian team will certainly not consider the Joe Root-led side as pushovers, especially after the latter's convincing wins in Sri Lanka. The series holds great significance for the hosts, as they need to win by at least a two-Test margin to secure their spot in the ICC World Test Championship final.