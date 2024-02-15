Sir Geoff Boycott to Ben Stokes: Full list of England cricketers to have played 100 or more Tests

The ongoing India vs England clash at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot is Ben Stokes’ landmark 100th Test. The England captain, who made his red-ball debut in December 2013, is the 76th player in the world and 16th for England to have played 100 or more Tests.

In 99 Tests, Stokes has scored 6,251 runs at an average of 36.34, with 13 hundreds and 31 fifties to his name. With his medium pace, the 32-year-old has claimed 197 wickets at an average of 32.07, with four five-wicket hauls. The England captain is widely regarded as one of the best all-rounders of the modern era, though his bowling has been restricted lately due to fitness and injury issues.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his 100th Test, Stokes downplayed the achievement and commented:

"It is just a number. I don't want it to sound like I'm not thankful for the opportunities I've had, but with milestones, it's not done until it's done.”

In the wake of Stokes’ landmark Test, we look at the other 15 players from England who have featured in 100 or more Test matches.

Sir Geoff Boycott

One of England’s finest batters, Sir Geoff Boycott featured in 108 Tests, scoring 8,114 runs at an average of 47.72, with 22 centuries and 42 half-centuries. Known for being a dogged batter, he also led England in four Test matches.

Sir Ian Botham

Legendary England all-rounder Sir Ian Botham (Pic: Getty Images)

One of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Sir Ian Botham played 102 Tests from 1997 to 1992, scoring 5,200 runs at an average of 33.54, hitting 14 hundreds and 22 fifties.

On the bowling front, he claimed 383 wickets at an average of 28.40, with 27 five-wicket hauls and four 10-fers. He single-handedly won several Tests for England.

Colin Cowdrey

A prolific right-handed batter, Colin Cowdrey played 114 Test matches, scoring 7,624 runs at an average of 44.06. Cowdrey struck 22 tons and 38 fifties in his Test career. He led England in 27 Tests, scoring 1,715 runs, with six hundreds.

Graham Gooch

Former England captain and legendary opening batter, Graham Gooch played 118 Tests, scoring 8,900 runs at an average of 42.58, with 20 centuries and 46 half-centuries. He famously scored 333 against India at Lord’s in 1990.

David Gower

An epitome of grace with the willow in hand, David Gower featured in 117 Tests, scoring 8,231 runs, averaging 44.25, with 18 and 39 fifties.

Expand Tweet

The southpaw captained England in 32 Tests and scored 2,267 runs at an average of 43.59.

Mike Atherton

Former England captain Mike Atherton, who is now a famous analyst and commentator, played 115 Test matches, scoring 7,728 runs at an average of 37.69, hitting 16 tons and 46 fifties. Atherton captained England in 54 Tests, scoring 3,815 runs at an average of 40.58.

Graham Thorpe

England’s lynchpin in the middle-order in the 1990s, Graham Thorpe ended his career with exactly 100 Tests, scoring 6,744 runs at an average of 44.66, with 16 hundreds and 39 fifties. He is regarded as one of the most underrated batters to have played the game.

Alec Stewart

Former England keeper-batter Alec Stewart played 133 Test matches, scoring 8,463 runs at an average of 39.54, hitting 15 and 45 fifties. He captained England in 15 Tests, scoring 1,059 at an average of 39.22.

Ian Bell

A productive former middle-order batter, Ian Bell featured in 118 Tests for England, totaling 7,727 runs at an average of 42.69. Bell struck 22 tons to go with his 46 fifties. Bell was known for his elegant style of batting.

James Anderson

James Anderson is featuring in his 185th Test match. (Pic: Getty Images)

England fast bowling legend James Anderson holds the record for having played the most number of Test matches for his country. The 41-year-old is currently featuring in his 185th Test match. In 184 matches heading into the Rajkot Test, he had claimed 695 wickets at an average of 26.34, with 32 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls.

Stuart Broad

Anderson’s long-time fast-bowling partner, Stuart Broad ended his illustrious Test career with 167 matches in which he claimed 604 wickets at an average of 27.68, with 20 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls. Broad retired after the Ashes Test at The Oval in July 2023.

Sir Alastair Cook

Former captain Sir Alastair Cook featured in 161 Tests and amassed 12,472 runs at an average of 45.35. The left-handed batter hit 33 hundreds and 57 fifties, registering a highest Test score of 294. Cook was captain when England beat India 2-1 in the 2012 Test series in India.

Joe Root

Another former England captain, the Rajkot Test is Joe Root’s 138th match for his country in the red-ball format. In 137 matches heading into the ongoing Test, he has scored 11,468 at an average of 49.64, with 30 tons and 60 half-centuries.

Kevin Pietersen

A flamboyant right-handed batter, South Africa-born Kevin Pietersen played 104 Tests for England in which he scored 8,181 runs at an average of 47.28, hitting 23 tons and 35 fifties.

Expand Tweet

A controversial figure in the team, he was a key member of the England outfit that won the Test series in India in 2012.

Andrew Strauss

Former England captain Andrew Strauss ended his career with exactly 100 Tests in which he notched up 7,037 runs at an average of 40.91, with 21 tons and 27 half-centuries. Strauss led England in 50 Tests, scoring 3,343 runs at an average of 40.76, with nine hundreds.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App