Sir Ian Botham to become a 'Lord' for fealty to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Brexit campaign

Former England all-rounder Sir Ian Botham is set to be made a 'Lord' by the Boris Johnson government as a reward for showing loyalty to the Brexit campaign. The Tories, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson recently completed one year at 10 Downing Street.

Ian Botham, also called by his nickname 'Beefy' had openly endorsed Boris Johnson's Brexit campaign by sharing the stage with him.

"I have been lucky enough to grow up in a wonderful country, a country that has always been able to look after itself." Sir Ian Botham had said whilst appearing at a County Durham event with Boris Johnson.

When are these people going to accept and get on with the fact that we had a referendum....and the country voted "LEAVE" !!

Move on..!! — Ian Botham (@BeefyBotham) November 25, 2016

In the same speech, Ian Botham had further mentioned that he felt UK's power had been 'eroded by Brussels'.

"I think, hang on, enough's enough." Ian Botham had added back then.

The peerage will be given to Ian Botham alongside 30 other distinguished members. The list includes four former Labour MPs - Frank Field and Gisela Stuart, who backed Brexit, and Ian Austin and John Woodcock, who backed Mr. Johnson’s deal.

Being made a peer would mean Ian Botham would automatically become a member of the un-elected House of Lords, one of the two chambers of Britain's parliament alongside the democratically elected House of Commons.

The list includes former England captains David Sheppard and Colin Cowdrey, West Indies' Learie Constantine and former England women's captain Rachael Heyhoe Flint

Sir Ian Botham was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2007

Sir Ian Botham is considered as one of England's greatest cricketers, having scored 5,200 runs and picked up 383 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Sir Ian Botham was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II in 2007 for his work for charity.

The all-rounder so far raised millions of pounds, mainly for leukaemia research, with a share of his work also including helping cricket financially.

Meanwhile,the transition period for the UK ends on 31st December 2020 and the country will be officially separated from the European Union post that date.