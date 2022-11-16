"Sir yes sir, any tips sir"- 5 times Indian cricketers trolled trolls on social media

Indian cricketers have a massive fan following on social media platforms. Fans are always keen to know more details about the personal lives of their favorite Indian cricketers. They also keep a close eye on their fashion and lifestyle.

While Indian cricketers use social media to get closer to their fans, they also come across trolls on the platforms. While some players ignore the trolls, others decide to give it back to them with epic replies.

In this listicle now, we will look back at the five instances when Indian cricketers slammed trolls on social media.

#1 When MS Dhoni asked for tips from a fan

MS Dhoni does not use social media these days, but he was a very active Twitter user in the early 2010s. Back in 2012, a fan suggested that he should concentrate on his batting instead of using Twitter too much.

"@Msdhoni plzz concentrate on ur batting not in twitter," the fan wrote.

Dhoni saw the comment and decided to reply to the fan as follows: "Sir yes sir, any tips sir."

#2 When a fan tried to give advice to one of top women's Indian cricketers Shikha Pandey

Shikha Pandey @shikhashauny 🏾 twitter.com/Anonymo5325143… Smith-Jos Stan @Anonymo53251434 @shikhashauny Behenji match toh dekhiyo. Full toss hai sab. Mai bhi maar deta. Itna hype mat karo. @shikhashauny Behenji match toh dekhiyo. Full toss hai sab. Mai bhi maar deta. Itna hype mat karo. Bhai Sahab Smith-Jos Stan, aap jab tv pe next khel rahe hon toh batayega, mein avashya dekhungi. Bhai Sahab Smith-Jos Stan, aap jab tv pe next khel rahe hon toh batayega, mein avashya dekhungi. 🙌🏾 twitter.com/Anonymo5325143…

Shikha Pandey is one of the best female Indian cricketers. She has made a name for herself with her medium-pace bowling.

Last month, a fan was unhappy with her bowling and asked her to reduce the full-tosses. The fan also claimed that even he could hit big shots off those deliveries. Replying to that fan, Pandey wrote:

"Bhai Sahab Smith-Jos Stan, aap jab tv pe next khel rahe hon toh batayega, mein avashya dekhungi." (Sir Smith-Jos Stan, tell me when you play on TV next, I will surely watch)

#3 One of the top female Indian cricketers Yastika Bhatia trolls a fan

Yastika Bhatia @YastikaBhatia @6icasso To ky teri tarah ghar beth k comment pass kru?🤪 @6icasso To ky teri tarah ghar beth k comment pass kru?🤪

Another female Indian cricketer to feature on the list is Yastika Bhatia. The Baroda-based middle-order batter expressed her delight over West Zone's win in a recent domestic cricket match.

Reacting to her post, a fan asked her not to play T20 cricket. Yastika replied:

"To ky teri tarah ghar beth k comment pass kru?" (So should I sit at home and pass comments like you)

#4 When a fan tried to troll one of the former Indian cricketers Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra @cricketaakash



On a serious note : get a life, my friend 🫶🤗 Love you twitter.com/ReportCricket/… AKKI @ReportCricket @cricketaakash Please explain your career too. What is this? How can you talk about cricket? When you are a failed cricketer. @cricketaakash Please explain your career too. What is this? How can you talk about cricket? When you are a failed cricketer. https://t.co/QYSgHgtYEG I googled you…found no career in cricket or otherwise. Going by your logic, how can you talk about me?? When you a ________ person in life?On a serious note : get a life, my friend🫶🤗 Love you I googled you…found no career in cricket or otherwise. Going by your logic, how can you talk about me?? When you a ________ person in life? On a serious note : get a life, my friend 😇🫶🤗 Love you 😍 twitter.com/ReportCricket/…

Aakash Chopra is one of the top commentators right now. He has a massive fan following on social media platforms, but fans who do not like his opinions try to troll him by showing him statistics in international cricket.

Replying to one such fan who called him a 'failed cricketer', Aakash wrote:

"I googled you…found no career in cricket or otherwise. Going by your logic, how can you talk about me?? When you a ________ person in life? On a serious note : get a life, my friend love you."

#5 Hanuma Vihari's savage response

Hanuma Vihari was one of the heroes for India in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Despite being injured, Vihari gave everything that he had in the third Test and ensured that India did not suffer a defeat.

Singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo was not satisfied with Vihari's strike rate in that innings and felt that India could have won the game had he scored runs at a quicker rate.

Babul Supriyo @SuPriyoBabul Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal.

PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket Playing 109 balls to score 7 !That is atrocious to say the least•Hanuma Bihari has not only killed any Chance for India to achieve a historic win but has also murdered Cricket.. not keeping win an option, even if remotely, is criminal. PS: I know that I know nothing abt cricket

In his tweet, Supriyo misspelled Vihari as 'Bihari'. Without saying much, Vihari just replied to him with his correct spelling.

Poll : 0 votes