Siraj rips through Australia A, Vijay begins journey towards comeback and more - Cricket News Today, 2nd September 2018

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
7.20K   //    02 Sep 2018, 20:20 IST

Mohammed Siraj Murali Vijay
While Mohammed Siraj scythed through Australian batting, Murali Vijay hit the road to redemption

Inching closer to breaking into the Test squad, Mohammed Siraj has come up with a remarkable spell for India 'A' in the opening day of their four-day match against Australia 'A' in Bengaluru. The right-arm seamer wrecked the visitors' fortunes by picking eight wickets.

Meanwhile, discarded Indian opener Murali Vijay has returned to action for the first time since his abysmal showing in the England series. Eager to stage a comeback to the Test team, the 34-year old began his long road to redemption with a breezy cameo for local club Jolly Rovers in Chennai.

Here are all of today's important news from the cricket world.

#1 Afghanistan announce squad for Asia Cup

Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan will spearhead Afghanistan's menacing spin attack in the Asia Cup

Afghanistan have announced their squad for the upcoming edition of the Asia Cup. Asghar Afghan (formerly Stanikzai) leads a 17-member contingent featuring three uncapped ODI players. Pacer Dawlat Zadran does not find a place even as Sharafuddin Ashraf and Munir Ahmad have been added to the squad which beat Ireland 2-1.

Aside from the spin duo of Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Afghanistan can also unleash a left-arm option in Sharafuddin. All-rounder Mohammad Nabi offers a fourth dimension to the spin attack.

Afghanistan Squad: Asghar Afghan (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicket-keeper), Ihsanullah Janat, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Hashmat Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Aftab Alam, Samiullah Shinwari, Munir Ahmad Kakar (wicket-keeper), Sayed Ahmad Shirzad, Sharafudin Ashraf and Wafadar

Ram Kumar
FEATURED WRITER
Someone who views sport as a metaphor for life.
