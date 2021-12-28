SIX vs HEA prediction: Who will win today's Big Bash League 2021-22 match?

The Sydney Sixers will take on the Brisbane Heat in the 25th match of the Big Bash League 2021 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on December 29.

The Sixers, led by Moises Henriques, have had a decent run in the ongoing edition, having won five out of six games. The Sixers are currently on a three-match winning streak and must be high on confidence with a net run rate of 1.482.

They will be going into the game on the back of a 30-run win over Sydney Thunder in their most recent fixture. After being put in to bat first, the Sixers scored 168 for four on the board. Daniel Hughes scored a quickfire 26-ball 50 to inject impetus into the innings.

But it was Daniel Christian’s unbeaten 17-ball 41 that gave the Sixers' innings a finishing kick. Thereafter, the Sixers bowled the Thunder out for 142 in 15.1 overs. Hayden Kerr was the pick of the bowlers with two scalps. Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott and Lloyd Pope got two wickets apiece.

The Heat, captained by Jimmy Peirson, have had a topsy-turvy run thus far in the tournament. With a net run rate of -0.318, they are languishing in sixth position in the points table. On Monday, December 27, the Melbourne Stars beat them by 20 runs at The Gabba in Brisbane.

The Heat bowlers faltered as the Stars racked up a massive score of 207 for nine on the board. Mark Steketee picked up three wickets, but went at 10 runs per over. Liam Guthrie bowled the most expensive spell in the history of the BBL, conceding 70 runs, although he got two wickets.

The Heat tried their best, but could only reach 187 for nine in 20 overs. Chris Lynn and Ben Duckett churned out half-centuries, but their efforts couldn’t take the Heat past the finish line.

Can the Heat beat the Sixers?

BBL - Strikers v Heat

The Heat have found their mojo to a large extent as far as their batting is concerned. But it’s their bowling that has been taken to the cleaners on quite a few instances.

The Sixers, on the contrary, have put in all-round performances. Henriques and Co. will enter the next game as the firm favorites.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Sydney Sixers to win this game.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Heat beat the Sixers? Yes No 22 votes so far