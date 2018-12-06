Six-year-old with rare heart conditions included in the Australian squad for the third Test

Sunil Joseph FOLLOW ANALYST News 37 // 06 Dec 2018, 06:17 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Archie Schiller received his test jersey at the Adelaide Oval (Image credits: Cricket.com.au on Twitter)

What’s the story?

In a shocking turn of events, Cricket Australia has officially announced that Archie Schiller, a six-year-old leg-spinner will be included in the Test squad for the Boxing Day Test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

In case you didn’t know…

The four-match Test series, that started earlier today, is set to conclude on January 7, 2019. This is the first time that India are walking into a Test series against Australia as the overwhelming favourites. This Test series is expecting to be an exciting experience for cricket fans who have been anticipating this clash for months.

The heart of the matter

Archie Schiller, a six-year-old leg-spinner with rare heart conditions, will be included in the Test squad for the Boxing Day test against India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The announcement was made official via Cricket Australia’s twitter handle.

Australia’s newest Test squad member has his whites and is warming up with the rest of the Aussie squad at training. Learn his full story HERE: https://t.co/ctXeVwWwOL pic.twitter.com/4s2EFarMoN — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 3, 2018

He was informed about his inclusion in the Australian squad via a phone call from coach Justin Langer last month. "I reckon he'll be treated like (uncapped opener) Marcus Harris - come in for the first time in the change rooms, meet all the boys and like always when you come into that inner sanctum of the Baggy Green, it's like joining the brotherhood," Langer told cricket.com.au.

Archie confidently claims that he can even dismiss Indian skipper Virat Kohli at the MCG. The youngster has already started training with his fellow Australian players and seems excited about the opportunity presented to him.

Virat Kohli

"Just being out on Adelaide Oval, in the sunshine, under a nice blue sky and running around with his heroes - who, to a man, were all really moved by his story - it should be terrific for everyone,” Langer added.

Archie suffers from a chronic heart condition that has him spending most of the days in the hospital bed. He has undergone thirteen surgeries so far. He was invited by Cricket Australia as part of an initiative in association with Make-A-Wish Foundation, which works towards fulfilling children’s wishes around the world.

What’s next?

The first Test between Indian and Australia just got underway at the Adelaide Oval. Both the teams put on an exciting show during the T20 series and the same is expected for the remainder of the tour.

Advertisement