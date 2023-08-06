SJ vs MON Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Global T20 Canada match - August 6, 2023

After two exciting weeks, we’re eagerly awaiting the grand finale of Global T20 Canada between Surrey Jaguars and Montreal Tigers. The much-anticipated game is scheduled to take place at the CAA Centre, Brampton, Ontario on Sunday, August 6.

The Jaguars, led by Iftikhar Ahmed, are having a strong campaign. They suffered just one defeat in eight matches. Having secured four victories and the pole position on the points table in the league stage, they continued their winning streak by defeating Vancouver Knights in Qualifier 1 to bag a place in the much-awaited final.

On the other hand, Montreal Tigers made it to the Eliminator, where they beat Brampton Wolves, after winning four encounters in the league stage. Later, they defeated Vancouver Knights in Qualifier 2 to set up the final clash with Surrey Jaguars.

Ahead of the final, here are three players you may consider picking as captain or vice-captain for the SJ vs MON Dream11 game.

#3 Andre Russell (MON) - 9 Credits

Dubai Capitals v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - DP World ILT20 2023

Andre Russell, the Caribbean all-rounder, is yet to showcase his heroics in this competition. He can give some crucial fantasy points in both the batting and bowling departments.

Russell entered the tournament late and we can expect him to bring out his A-game in this big game. He can be a promising vice-captain in your fantasy XI for the SJ vs MON Dream11 game.

#2 Iftikhar Ahmed (SJ) - 8.5 Credits

Pakistan v Netherlands - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Iftikhar Ahmed, the Surrey Jaguars skipper, has scored 175 runs from six innings at an average of 58.33 and a strike rate of 106.06. His finishing skills in the death overs would be crucial for his side.

Moreover, we can expect the all-rounder to showcase his exceptional bowling skills as an off-spinner. Ahmed can prove vital with his all-around heroics in the SJ vs MON Dream11 game.

#1 Matthew Forde (SJ) - 9 Credits

Surrey Jaguars star bowler Matthew Forde is undoubtedly the most valuable player in the grand finale. In just seven encounters, he has scalped 15 wickets, showcasing his brilliant bowling skills.

Forde is expected to bowl in the powerplay and crucial death overs, keeping the opposition on the back foot. We can expect the medium pacer to add more wickets and give some valuable fantasy points in the SJ vs MON Dream11 game.

