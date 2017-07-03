SK Elite: Anil Kumble becomes only the second bowler in Test history to take 10 wickets in an innings

Recalling the golden moments of India's greatest bowler.

Anil Kumble, undoubtedly the greatest bowler to have graced the game of cricket from India. In a country that is known for its prowess in the batting department, the leg-spinner held the fort for the bowlers for a number of years and proved to be one of the biggest match-winners.

With 619 wickets in Test cricket, he is the highest wicket-taker for India, 10 of which came in a single innings and against who else but Pakistan. The arch-rivals were decimated by Kumble at the Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi as he became only the second bowler to bag 10 wickets in a Test innings after England’s Jim Laker who did it way back in 1956.

It was the year 1999 when the neighbours toured India for a series of two Tests and till date, it is one of the most memorable series in cricketing histories of both the countries. Let’s revisit how the story of Kumble’s 10 wickets got engraved in the record books.

A heartbreak earlier in Chennai

The first Test was played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium(Chepauk) in Chennai. India had a stiff target of 271 in the fourth innings, which they were well on course to achieve with Sachin Tendulkar notching up a marvellous century.

He scored 136 runs and was single-handedly taking his team to victory. India needed just 17 runs with 4 wickets in hand at the stage when Tendulkar was dismissed by Saqlain Mushtaq. The last three wickets fell in a span of just 4 runs.

The hosts fell agonisingly short of the victory and lost the match by 12 runs. It was heartbreaking for the fans as well as Kumble who had picked up 7 wickets in the match, including a six-for in the first innings.

The plot at Kotla

The Indians were adamant to make a comeback in the second Test in Delhi, none more so than Anil Kumble. India were restricted to 252 in the first innings, thanks to a fifer from Saqlain. Kumble's 4 wicket haul then halted Pakistan to 172 runs giving his side a valuable lead of 80 runs.

Sadagoppan Ramesh and Sourav Ganguly’s half-centuries in the second innings powered the score to 339 which meant Pakistan had to chase 420 in the fourth innings.

The pitch was getting dustier with each passing hour and batting wasn’t going to be easy. But Saeed Anwar and Shahid Afridi were not ready to go down without a fight. The duo added 100 runs for the 1st wicket and frustrated the Indian bowlers.

Kumble wreaked havoc

Kumble ended with figures of 74/10 in 26.3 overs that included 9 maidens

Come the 25th over, Afridi edged a delivery outside off from Kumble to the keeper and the umpire’s raised finger showed him the path to the pavilion. Very next ball, Ijaz Ahmed was trapped right in front of the wickets and that was the moment when the Indian spinner ensured the Pakistanis don’t get a safe passage.

One by one, the batsmen fell prey to Kumble’s consistency. Inzamam-ul-Haq, Yousuf Youhana and Moin Khan added just 9 runs amongst them as the leg spinner acquired a 5 wicket haul. From 101 without loss, the batting side was reeling at 127/5.

Until that point, Anwar was the only one who had managed to survive against Kumble’s might but he too fell soon and became the 6th victim of the bowler. They were now 128/6 and after picking Anwar’s wicket, Kumble realised for the first time that a 10 wicket haul was possible.

Everyone had their eyes firmly set on the match. The hopes of achieving the improbable were mounting. Will he get there? Will he not? To add to the agony, Saleem Malik and Wasim Akram batted for more than an hour and kept the fans on the edge of the seats.

It was a quicker one from Kumble 16 overs later that accounted for the wicket of Malik as his stumps were dismantled. The whole stadium erupted in joy as they realised that history was in the making.

Mushtaq Ahmed and Saqlain Mushtaq were the next two to go as Kumble was now sitting with nine wickets in the bag. Just one more to go and the pace duo of Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis was at the crease. 59 overs were bowled and the right-handed bowler was on the verge of an incredible landmark.

Srinath’s sacrifice

Javagal Srinath bowled the 60th over with the least wicket-taking intent that he would have ever done in his life. He sprayed all 6 deliveries wide outside off and ensured there were no opportunities created in his over. Although Waqar tried his best to get out, it was not to be.

Kumble came in to bowl the 61st over. Off the 3rd ball, he bowled a leg-break to which Akram leant forward and only managed an inside edge. VVS Laxman swivelled and took the catch at short leg. That was the moment. History was created at Kotla.

The whole Indian team ran towards Kumble as the revenge of Chennai was taken in the best possible manner. He ended with figures of 74/10 in 26.3 overs that included 9 maidens. India won the match by 212 runs and levelled the series one apiece.

7th February 1999 embarked itself as one of the golden dates in Indian cricketing history.

