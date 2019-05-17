×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SK Flashback: Celebratory fireworks by birthday boy Ross Taylor against Pakistan in World Cup 2011

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
19   //    17 May 2019, 02:16 IST

Ross Taylor’s explosive strokeplay left the Pakistanis shell-shocked.
Ross Taylor’s explosive strokeplay left the Pakistanis shell-shocked.

An intriguingly long fuse with dazzling fireworks at the end; that was Ross Taylor’s way of celebrating his birthday.

New Zealand were facing Pakistan in a Group A encounter. The Kiwis' captain Daniel Vettori had chosen to bat after winning the toss. After the hasty exit of Brendon McCullum and a slow trot by Jamie How, Taylor walked into the party. Stumper Kamran Akmal must have been aware of the occasion, for he gave not one but two presents immediately on his arrival.

Taylor’s second delivery, a searing one from Shoaib Akhtar left him just enough and took the edge of the bat. The ball flew between Kamran and Younis Khan at first slip, a wicketkeeper’s catch that caught the man with the gauntlet in two minds and sped to the boundary. A relieved Taylor smashed the next one to the backward point boundary. Then Taylor nicked again, giving Kamran another opportunity to spill the ball and hand over the second gift within minutes.

Martin Guptill, hitherto enterprising, went into his shell. The pair though steadily improved the partnership to 50 runs. By then Guptill had also brought up his half-century. Soon after, he was bowled by Shahid Afridi. James Franklin did not last long. Taylor found an able ally in the experienced Scott Styris, who became the beneficiary of another dropped catch by Kamran. Taylor reached his fifty off 78 balls with four boundaries. The batting Powerplay was taken in the 42nd over but instead of big hits, it produced the wicket of Styris, who was adjudged LBW against the bowling of Umar Gul. The partnership was worth 62.

Nathan McCullum hit a four and a six in his first six deliveries. Taking the cue, Taylor swept Afridi into the stands behind square-leg. McCullum hit one into the crowd over mid-wicket as Umar Gul pitched short. Gul, however, soon got his revenge as McCullum played a slower one on to the stumps.

The floodgates opened with four overs left. New Zealand were standing at 210 for six and Taylor was on 76 off 111 balls. The fiery Shoaib Akhtar had the ball again. The first one was full and wide on the off, and Taylor sliced it into the ropes at backward-point.

Another full-toss arrived, which Taylor hammered over square-leg for his second six. Searching for a yorker, Shoaib again delivered full and Taylor went over mid-wicket for one more six. Shoaib tried a slower one which went wide outside off. A bit of calm returned as Taylor failed to connect a pull. But there was more excitement as Taylor lofted a drive into the cover fence.

An exasperated Shoaib bowled a wide outside leg. The over seemed never-ending for the fuming paceman and as he dug in the last one, Taylor pulled it mercilessly over mid-wicket for six, ringing in his century with panache. He had faced 117 deliveries and struck 6 fours and 4 sixes.

Fifteen runs came off the next over as Jacob Oram tonked a four and a six. In the penultimate over, Taylor drove Abdul Razzaq inside-out to the extra-cover boundary. He fetched the next from outside off and slog-swept it over mid-wicket for a six.

Advertisement

Following a wide, he swung again from the off for another six in the same direction. The rattled Razzaq sent down a wide once more, after which Taylor picked up two runs. He then slammed an over-pitched one straight to the ropes. The last was another full-toss, which Taylor slammed over mid-wicket for yet another six. Thirty runs came off this over; Taylor had scored 60 from his last 13 deliveries.

Oram rocketed two more sixes in the last over before holing out. The pair had rattled up 85 runs in 3.4 overs. New Zealand piled up 302 for seven. Taylor returned unbeaten with 131 off 124 balls with 8 fours and 7 sixes. Pakistan were stunned and folded up for 192 inside 42 overs. The elated Taylor said, “I had a bit of luck early on which I put down to my birthday but towards the end, I hit a few boundaries which was pretty sweet.”

New Zealand: 302 for 7 wickets (50 overs), Pakistan: 192 all out (41.4 overs)

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan Cricket New Zealand Cricket Jacob Oram Ross Taylor Greatest Cricketers of All Time Iconic World Cup Moments SK Flashback
Advertisement
SK Flashback: When Inzamam arrived with a bang at the 1992 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Chetan Sharma strikes three out of three in the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Tantalising Saqlain spins out World Cup’s 'doosra' hat-trick in 1999
RELATED STORY
Longest national anthems amongst cricketing nations
RELATED STORY
The 5 Best Coaches the Indian Cricket team has ever had
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Amazing Proteas fightback in the World Cup 1999 Super-Six
RELATED STORY
5 times a number 11 top-scored in an ODI innings
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Star turn by Wasim Akram as Pakistan lift the 1992 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Kiwis snatch dramatic win over England off the penultimate delivery in the 1983 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Awesome Tendulkar towers in mother of all battles in the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
ODI World Cup
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us