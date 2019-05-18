×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

SK Flashback: India-Pakistan semi-final clash in 2011 leads to mid-afternoon traffic jams

Indra Vikram Singh
ANALYST
Feature
57   //    18 May 2019, 11:58 IST

Pakistan v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Semi-Final
Pakistan v India - 2011 ICC World Cup Semi-Final

There were traffic jams in mid-afternoon as everyone headed home to watch the mighty India-Pakistan World Cup semi-final clash on television in a day-night encounter on a working day. And so, some fans might have missed Virender Sehwag’s pyrotechnics in the third over. He provided early fireworks, smashing Umar Gul for 5 fours, three on the on-side and two on the off. In the next over him and Sachin Tendulkar helped themselves to a boundary each.

As Gul continued, Sehwag rocketed him for two more fours. After 5 overs India were 47 for no loss, Sehwag on 38 off 23 deliveries with 9 boundaries. The left-arm bowler Wahab Riaz came on. He trapped Sehwag leg-before off the fifth ball. Gautam Gambhir strode in. That was the signal for Tendulkar to take charge as he stroked three boundaries in the next two overs.

As the ball lost its sheen and the wicket held up, runs became scarce. There was drama in the 11th over. Off the 4th delivery, umpire Ian Gould ruled Tendulkar leg-before to Saeed Ajmal. The little master invoked the Umpire Decision Review System, which ruled that the ball was missing leg-stump. Next ball Tendulkar was foxed by Ajmal’s doosra and Kamran Akmal whipped off the bails. The review showed that Tendulkar had got his foot down in the nick of time. This semi-final was going to be no sedate encounter.

Shahid Afridi dropped one short, Tendulkar pulled and Misbah-ul-Haq grassed a hot chance at mid-wicket. Next over Tendulkar swept Ajmal to the fine-leg boundary, but a last-ball doosra had the great man edging. The ball flew through the unmanned slip for another four. Mohammad Hafeez had Gambhir stumped, the pair having added 68 in 13 overs. Tendulkar drove Afridi, and Younis Khan floored him. Maintaining his composure in these high-pressure environs, Tendulkar struck Afridi for two splendid off-side boundaries, ushering his fifty off 67 balls. 

Wahab Riaz dismissed Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh off successive deliveries. Amazingly, Tendulkar was dropped again as he edged Afridi, and Kamran failed to hold on. This was not the last of the errors. Tendulkar mistimed a pull off Hafeez and the other Akmal, Umar, leapt in the air only to spill the catch. Surely, Tendulkar had never had such a roller-coaster ride in his illustrious career.

Finally, as he drove Ajmal, skipper Afridi clutched the ball. It was an innings of grit and resilience rather than brilliance, but Tendulkar had ensured that India would post a defendable score on a wicket offering plenty of bite for bowlers of all hues. His 85 came off 115 deliveries, punctuated by 11 boundaries. Suresh Raina showed some aggression and India finished at 260 for nine. Riaz was splendid, wresting five wickets for 46. 

As the Indian bowlers pegged away, most of the Pakistani batsmen got starts but failed to capitalize. They progressively fell behind the asking rate as the home team, egged on by the vociferous multitude, closed in. Umar Akmal showed enterprise, hitting Yuvraj Singh for a four and 2 sixes, but the visitors rarely looked likely to achieve the target.

As wickets fell around him, Misbah got bogged down, then tried to make a last charge. With 30 runs required off the last over, he was scoreless off four deliveries from the wily Zaheer Khan, then made a desperate swipe only to hole out at long-on. India held on to their World Cup winning streak over the arch-rivals, and marched into the final amid uproarious scenes as the prime ministers of the two nations looked on.

Advertisement

It seemed like Diwali night just eleven days after Holi! It was a record ninth man-of-the-match award for Tendulkar in the event, and probably the scrappiest.        

India 260 for 9 (50 overs) beat Pakistan 231 all out (49.5 overs) by 29 runs

Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virender Sehwag Iconic World Cup Moments ODI Cricket
Advertisement
SK Flashback: India end Australia’s golden World Cup run in 2011 quarterfinal
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Chetan Sharma strikes three out of three in the 1987 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback, 2011 World Cup: India squander riches handed down by top-order against South Africa
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Cold comfort for home favourites India in dead heat at World Cup 2011
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Awesome Tendulkar towers in mother of all battles in the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Ponting’s crowning glory in the 2003 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: The champions slump to first World Cup defeat
RELATED STORY
World Cup Flashback: Revisiting Sachin Tendulkar's Age-Defying 120 In the 2011 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: When Mark Waugh and Damien Fleming stole the thunder from a local icon in the 1996 World Cup
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: Gooch outsmarts Indians in the World Cup 1987 semi-final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
ODI World Cup
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us